HCMC’s art program honors great national unity amid pandemic

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the event.

He highly appreciated the efforts of the event's organization units in organizing the significant event that honored the patriotism and the people's spirit of sharing and optimism during tough time amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

As of now, the Government took a step-by-step implementation of measures to get the pandemic under control. Worst-hit areas of HCMC and southern localities have reached significant results from prevention and control measures, strong social distancing order but the Covid-19 pandemic still sees complicated developments, he added.

The Party and State always treasure and sincerely thank to all individuals and organizations at home and abroad for their contributions. Solidarity tradition and act of kindness of Vietnamese people across the world are one of the important driving forces in the battle against the virus, he stressed.

Artists attend the art program.

Major General, Assoc. Prof, People's Doctor Nguyen Hong Son, director of the Military Hospital 175 said that the program reflected the strong spirit of the frontline forces, including healthcare workers, military officers, volunteers and residents in overcoming difficulties and challenges to combat with Covid-19 and protect people's health.

Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC, To Thi Bich Chau said that as of present, organizations, businesses and individuals have donated more than VND950 billion and medical supplies worth over VND2,230 billion, food valued more than VND350 billion to support the city's Covid-19 prevention and control work and VND310 billion to the city’s Covid-19 vaccination fund.

At the event, organizations, businesses and people donated more than VND102 billion to support the city's fight against the pandemic.

On behalf of the HCMC's authorities, Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai extended his heartfelt thanks to the Government, State agencies and units at all levels, Vietnamese people at home and abroad, international friends for the support and donation to assist HCMC in the fight against Covid-19.

The municipal authorities have called on people, State officials and soldiers to join hands to bring the city back to the new normal state.

Images of the art programs:

People's Artist Ta Minh Tam

