Talk Vietnam

HCMC police starts trial of health QR code automatically scanned on cameras

by www.sggpnews.org.vn

Accordingly, residents who made medical declaration will provide their QR codes that will be automatically read by cameras at the two checkpoints. Their information will be transmitted to a computer network and checked by police officers.
The new service using the "inner-city transport" software aims to avoid traffic congestion and prevent the spread of the virus at the Covid-19 control stations, said Lieutenant Colonel Le Manh Ha, deputy chief of staff at the municipal Department of Public Security.
HCMC police starts trial of health QR code automatically scanned on cameras ảnh 1 Residents provide health declaration QR Code at the checkpoint at the Phu Dong intersection. (Photo: SGGP)
HCMC police starts trial of health QR code automatically scanned on cameras ảnh 2 The taskforce instruct residents to scan health declaration QR Code with camera.
HCMC police starts trial of health QR code automatically scanned on cameras ảnh 3 The information is transmitted to a computer network and checked by police officers.
HCMC police starts trial of health QR code automatically scanned on cameras ảnh 4 Residents provide health declaration QR Code at the checkpoint at the Phu Dong intersection. (Photo: SGGP)

By Chi Thach – Translated by Kim Khanh

