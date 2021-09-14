HCMC decides to extend Covid-19 restrictions until end of September

At the press conference (Photo: SGGP) The Chairman made the statement at the press conference on September 13 jointly organized by the city Steering Board of the Covid-19 Prevention and Control and the Central Commission for Propaganda and Education.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Mai said that the city has made concerted efforts for a long time from August 23 till now with the assistance of the government and consensus of inhabitants in and out of the country. The determination and synchronization of the entire state machinery have helped businesses and district administrations in the battle against Covid-19.

Mr. Phan Van Mai announced the city has carried out social distancing mandates strictly; subsequently, orange and red zones have been narrowed.

He disclosed that the rate of Covid-19 patients dropped dramatically through three testing drives; therefore, he expected that more green zones will be expanded. District 7, Can Gio and Cu Chi outlying districts are the first localities reporting to put the pandemic under the control as per the Ministry of Health's criteria.

Additionally, districts 5, 11, Phu Nhuan and Nha Be have obtained good results in the fight against Covid-19.

According to Mr. Mai, treatment of Covid-19 patients at home and timely medical aid have been done well. He affirmed the rate of emergency and deaths declined drastically. This is a good sign to gradually control the pandemic and severe Covid-19 cases and deaths.

Approximately 6,5 million people over 18 years old received the first Covid-19 shots and over 1.3 million people were fully vaccinated. Vaccination will facilitate a return to new normal conditions and recovery of economic and social activities; as a result, the city will focus on vaccination in the upcoming time.

Chairman Mai said that the city authorities will tighten social distancing on different districts and vice versa. The city has allowed the opening of some activities and services. For instance, supermarkets in wards have been permitted to resume their operations; electronic commercial services, and take-away eatery services have been reopened to meet dwellers' demands.

Gradually, the city will allow resuming many services, he added.

Chairman Mai speaks at the conference (Photo: SGGP) He sent his thank-you to all residents, frontline forces, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Public Security, philanthropists and the assistance of governments in neighboring provinces for helping the southern metropolis in reaping the good results.

From now to the end of September, the city will concentrate on vaccination to have a high vaccination coverage rate, Mr. Mai divulged. The city administration decided to reduce the interval between vaccine doses so that all inhabitants will receive enough two shots of vaccine. He said the city will focus on strengthening grass-root medical systems and develop mobile health care centers as well as preventive medicine.

The city is preparing well for an economic recovery plan in September; accordingly, city leaders are listening to opinions from experts, businesses, and dwellers, he stressed.

By staff writers – Translated by Uyen Phuong