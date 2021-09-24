HCM City wants official payment scale for COVID-19 treatment at private facilities

A COVID patient is treated at a public hospital in HCM City. — Photo vietnamnet.vn

HCM CITY — The HCM City Department of Health has asked the city government to create a payment scale for fees for COVID-19 treatment at private facilities.

The department said there is currently a lack of specific guidelines on payments for treatment at private medical facilities.

Under the proposal, the cost of treatment, including medical examination, hospital beds and other technical services, would be paid by the State based on the price of medical examination and treatment services set by the Ministry of Health.

For other expenses such as private or VIP rooms and extra meals, as well as other additional services on demand, payment will be made at the agreed-upon rate between the hospital and the patient.

On August 23, HCM City asked for guidance on COVID-19 treatment costs at private medical facilities. On September 1, the Ministry of Finance asked the Ministry of Health to urgently issue regulations on payments for COVID-19 medical examination and treatment at private medical facilities.

However, the city has yet to hear from from the Ministry of Health or other authorities.

According to private medical facilities, there are many COVID-19 patients who are willing to pay for the cost of COVID-19 treatment on demand, and to share part of the treatment costs with the State.

Previously, city authorities asked the ministries of health and finance to devise a payment scale for COVID patients at private medical facilities, which are much more expensice than public facilities.

COVID patients receive free treatment at public health facilities.

Due to the rising number of cases, the Ministry of Health has called on all public and private health facilities as well as retired doctors to join the fight.

HCM City has mobilised doctors and nurses from 52 private hospitals and 200 medical clinics to reduce overloading at public hospitals.

As many as 11 private hospitals have converted part or all of their facilities for COVID treatment.

Private hospitals joining the fight include Hoàn Mỹ Thủ Đức International General Hospital in Thủ Đức City, Triều An Hospital and City International Hospital in Bình Tân District, Xuyên Á Hospital in Củ Chi District, and Nam Sài Gòn General Hospital in District 7, and others.

HCM City, the country's pandemic hotspot, has recorded more than 355,000 cases since late April. — VNS