HCM City to start gradually restoring economy by end of September

HCM City's Củ Chi District welcomes visitors after a long period of social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. — VNA/VNS Photo

HCM CITY — HCM City will gradually reopen economic activities in areas with less risk of COVID-19 infection after September 30.

The outlying district of Củ Chi, which has basically kept the COVID-19 outbreak under control, has been chosen to pilot a new scheme of operation for the city after September 15.

Nguyễn Quyết Thắng, secretary of the Củ Chi District Party Committee, said the district has divided its localities into four levels.

Areas with a high risk of COVID-19 infection will apply levels 1 and 2, and the “new normal” areas with low risks of infection will apply levels 3 and 4.

Areas at level 1 will continue to strictly follow the "stay where you are" order, control the movement of residents from 6am to 6pm, and suspend operations of traditional markets and construction works.

Level 2 areas will allow businesses and production facilities to resume their operations if they meet safety requirements of pandemic prevention and control, and will allow people with a COVID-19 green card to take part in production and social activities, and go to the market once a week.

Cultural and religious activities will remain suspended.

Areas at level 3 will restart economic development, ensuring social security and people's lives. People will be allowed to travel within the district, except for high-risk areas, and must continue to comply with the health ministry’s 5K message: khẩu trang (facemask), khử khuẩn (disinfection), khoảng cách (distance), không tụ tập (no gathering), and k hai báo y tế (health declaration).

Non-essential services and businesses (such as beauty salons, karaoke, pubs, bars and massage), and cultural and religious activities will remain closed.

At level 4, pandemic prevention and control measures will be carried out in the “new normal” situation. People will be allowed to gather in outdoor and indoor activities. Cultural and religious activities and weddings will be allowed, and production and business activities will resume.

Củ Chi District is only applying levels 1 and 2, Thắng said.

After September 30, the district's Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control will evaluate the pandemic control situation in levels 1 and 2 areas to consider upgrading them to levels 3 and 4, he said.

The city has recently piloted tours to Củ Chi and Cần Giờ districts after a long period of social distancing.

In a related matter, city authorities are urgently reviewing the list of beneficiaries of the third COVID-19 support package to quickly provide relief to the needy by October 4. — VNS