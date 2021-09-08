HCM City to spend $351.2 mil on social relief

- Health ministry proposes Telehealth to treat COVID-19 patients at home
- Over 795,000 COVID-hit workers eligible for assistance
- Fully vaccinated people still have to comply with social distancing regulations, 5K message: Health ministry
- No COVID-19 vaccination for children yet, amid supply shortage: Health ministry
- A-maze-ing system helps keep drivers safe
HCM CITY – HCM City has proposed spending nearly VNĐ8 trillion (US$351.2 million) to support people in need for two months to help them overcome COVID-19-related difficulties, Phan Văn Mãi, chairman of the city People's Committee, has said.
The city will offer financial aid worth VNĐ750,000 (US$32.9) for each eligible resident per month after September 15. The package will cover September and October.
Mãi said the city had around 2 million struggling households with a total of 5.3 million residents in need of social relief.
More financial aid would be offered in the future if needed.
Districts and departments have been asked to compile lists of people in need of this package. The compilation should be completed by September 15 so that the package can be launched the next day.
The money will be sent directly to their bank accounts.
HCM City has launched many relief packages to support locals and businesses struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic, and has vowed to make future ones more easily accessible.
The most recent social relief covered about one million self-employed people and 1.3 million struggling households which received VNĐ1.5 million (US$65.7) in cash and gifts.
HCM City is Việt Nam's COVID-19 epicentre with over 258,000 cases found. Millions have lost jobs or had their incomes greatly reduced. – VNS
- HCM City authorities work extra hours to carry out admin tasks
- Authorities, businesses increase dialogues on social network
- Ho Chi Minh City wants to boost cooperation with Chinese localities
- Why Your Team Sucks 2018: Kansas City Chiefs
- 15 Surprising Ways to Find Relief from Anxiety
- Atlantic City Council wants expressway to raise toll to benefit city
- 10 of the best city music festivals in the UK for 2019
- A Real Week In New York City on an Intern's Salary
- 20 Tools for Creating Visuals for Your Blog and Social Media
- Social Media Marketing for Small Business
- The Difference Company Size Makes in Social Media
- Nation’s Marketers Only People Still Trying To Reach Inner-City Child
- Hazen Collects Another Sprint Car Title At Gas City
- Leveraging Social For Organic Traction
- How Social Media (Didn't) Change Business
- Hold The Water, Ocean City Has Enough
- Lifehacker Is Hiring a Social Media Editor
- Shawn Hunter running for council seat because he sees unmet needs in city
- New York City transit removes pro-minimum wage hike ads from subway stations
- Disaster relief as a threat to state sovereignty – Saptarishi Bandopadhyay
HCM City to spend $351.2 mil on social relief have 471 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 8, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.