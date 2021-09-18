HCM City to restart construction works in October

Construction of the Bến Thành Central Station on HCM City's metro line No. 1 in District 1 continued amid the otherwise stringent COVID-19 social distancing requirements in the city. — VNA/VNS Photo

HCM CITY — The HCM City administration has mandated that construction works in low-risk COVID-19 infection areas could resume after September 30 if they meet safety requirements.

The city Department of Construction is seeking approval from the People's Committee for a set of criteria it has drawn up for classifying construction works.

It has been approved by the Department of Health.

It classifies construction works into two categories: in “new normal” areas with low risk of COVID-19 infection and areas with high or very high risk of infection.

The former will be licensed to resume, with priority given to major national projects, key and urgent projects, works serving pandemic control, national defence and security, industrial production, transportation, agriculture and rural development, and technical infrastructure outside urban areas or far away from areas with high population density.

Projects in high-risk and very high risk areas cannot resume yet except those considered urgent and serving pandemic control needs.

The safety requirements include everyone working at construction sites having a certificate saying they have received two shots of COVID vaccines or have fully recovered after contracting the disease.

Contractors and investors must have plans in place for pandemic prevention, and take responsibility if the disease spreads at their site.

The city continues to have its stringent social distancing mandate until the end of this month.

It had called a halt to non-urgent construction works.

Seven urgent projects continued during the pandemic, including metro line No.1, Thủ Thiêm 2 Bridge and an overpass in front of the new Miền Đông (Eastern) Bus Station.

Districts 7, Củ Chi and Cần Giờ have been allowed to trial resumption of construction works on September 16 since they have basically controlled the outbreak. — VNS