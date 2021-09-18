HCM City to restart construction works in October

HCM CITY — The HCM City administration has mandated that construction works in low-risk COVID-19 infection areas could resume after September 30 if they meet safety requirements.
The city Department of Construction is seeking approval from the People's Committee for a set of criteria it has drawn up for classifying construction works.
It has been approved by the Department of Health.
It classifies construction works into two categories: in “new normal” areas with low risk of COVID-19 infection and areas with high or very high risk of infection.
The former will be licensed to resume, with priority given to major national projects, key and urgent projects, works serving pandemic control, national defence and security, industrial production, transportation, agriculture and rural development, and technical infrastructure outside urban areas or far away from areas with high population density.
Projects in high-risk and very high risk areas cannot resume yet except those considered urgent and serving pandemic control needs.
The safety requirements include everyone working at construction sites having a certificate saying they have received two shots of COVID vaccines or have fully recovered after contracting the disease.
Contractors and investors must have plans in place for pandemic prevention, and take responsibility if the disease spreads at their site.
The city continues to have its stringent social distancing mandate until the end of this month.
It had called a halt to non-urgent construction works.
Seven urgent projects continued during the pandemic, including metro line No.1, Thủ Thiêm 2 Bridge and an overpass in front of the new Miền Đông (Eastern) Bus Station.
Districts 7, Củ Chi and Cần Giờ have been allowed to trial resumption of construction works on September 16 since they have basically controlled the outbreak. — VNS
- HCM City vows to work with RoK to prepare for Gyeongju expo
- Nearly 400 strikers in HCM City return to work
- HCM City approves construction of observation tower complex
- More floods in HCM City as construction firms fill canals
- HCM City hastens construction of steel overpasses
- HCM City begins construction of D1 Street in District 7
- HCM City festival features work by artists under-40
- HCM City speeds up work on special economic zone
- HCM City to change working hours to curb congestion
- HCM City hosts prep work for ASEAN summit
- HCM City issues construction permits within 15 days
- Hanoi, HCM City sculptors display works
- HCM City approves new housing plan to 2020
- HCM City praises business owners who take good care of their workers’ lives
- HCM City: Ornamental fish production reaches higher standards
- Work on Metro in HCM City starts soon
- HCM City Mayor Le Hoang Quan: Focusing on Public Investment Restructuring
- HCM City to eliminate unqualified investors of underground parking lots
- HCM City to reduce waste burial
- HCM City pilots rental of public vehicles
HCM City to restart construction works in October have 475 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 18, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.