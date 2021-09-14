HCM City to pilot COVID green card in districts 7, Cần Giờ, Củ Chi

HCM CITY — HCM City is planning to pilot COVID-19 green cards in districts 7, Cần Giờ and Củ Chi, places where the pandemic has basically been controlled.
Lâm Đình Thắng, director of the Department of Information and Communications, said the green cards would help the city monitor people who would become eligible to travel and work based on COVID preventive criteria.
It would include information about holders' vaccination, COVID testing and health declaration status, he said.
When it is approved by the Government, it would be put into use in districts 7, Cần Giờ and Củ Chi, he added.
The green card will be issued to people who are vaccinated after a minimum of two weeks from the time they get their second shot of the Astrazeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, Sinopharm, or Sputnik V vaccine or one shot of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine or if they have fully recovered after contracting COVID.
The card will be valid for six months.
According to the city COVID-19 Prevention and Control Steering Committee, districts 7, Củ Chi and Cần Giờ have been chosen as socio-economic development models for the new normal period with efforts to be made to revive their economy.
The three districts will allow the resumption of trading in essential products and street businesses with stringent safety conditions for a month from September 20.
Everyone involved in these businesses must be fully vaccinated and comply with all the conditions set by local authorities.
They businesses will initially be allowed to operate from 6am to 6pm. — VNS

Delivery persons will be allowed to travel between districts from September 16, and will receive get COVID tests until September 30, according to Lê Hòa Bình, vice chairman of the HCM City People's Committee.
While the city has announced an extension of the lockdown until the end of September, shippers are needed to meet people's demand for food and other essential goods.
According to the Department of Industry and Trade, a delivery person can fulfil 20-25 orders a day, and so the 25,000 in business now can serve 500,000-650,000 households.
On September 7 the city allowed eateries to open and deliver food through delivery apps. — VNS
