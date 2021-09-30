HCM City to allow inner-city travel without permit starting Friday

HCM CITY — Residents will be able to travel within HCM City without permits starting Friday while barriers at checkpoints within the city will be removed as the city relaxes stringent lockdown measures, according to a new directive issued by HCM City People’s Committee.
The new directive aims to defend against the pandemic while facilitating socio-economic growth and helping residents enter "a new normal", according to Lê Hòa Bình, deputy chairman of HCM City People's Committee.
"The city will stop issuing travelling permits and instead apply information technologies to make it less cumbersome for locals to travel. But safety has to be ensured," he said.
Two mobile applications are currently being used to monitor travel: Y tế HCM (HCM City Health) that certifies vaccination or recovery from COVID-19, and VNEID for online health declarations.
City residents travelling or visiting different establishments, such as businesses, health facilities and public transport, will show their QR codes on smartphone apps or papers (have received at least one vaccine shot more than two weeks prior to entry to establishment or public transport, or have recovered from COVID-19 within the last six months).
Col. Nguyễn Sĩ Quang, deputy director of HCM City Police, said that officials would conduct random inspections on the road and that city residents should fill out online health declarations before travelling.
City residents are not allowed to travel freely outside the city, and if they need to, they must be permitted by the city's Department of Transport and follow their regulations.
HCM City will maintain its inspection checkpoints across its borders and will check vehicles and travellers’ QR codes and other identification methods.
Public transport services can resume operation depending on each area’s pandemic conditions, but only at 50 per cent of the vehicle's maximum capacity.
Bình urged locals not to go outside in large numbers and be mindful of pandemic preventive and control measures.
Mobile app for COVID-19 management
HCM City is planning to officially use a mobile app called ” PC-Covid “, which will be designated as the only mobile app required for the country's fight against COVID-19.
It will cover many functions related to the pandemic, such as online health declarations and contact tracing, and will contain users' information on vaccinations and recent COVID-19 tests from other existing applications in Việt Nam.
The COVID-19 cards will be displayed on the PC-Covid app, using one of three colours (green, yellow or red) to certify the user's vaccination or test status.
The app is available on the App Store and Google Play. Existing Bluezone apps on phones will be automatically updated to become PC-Covid, retaining users' information.
When the PC-Covid app is officially launched, local residents will use it in place of the Y tế HCM and VNEID apps. Data from the Y tế HCM app will be transferred to the new app.
HCM City is Việt Nam's COVID-19 epicentre with more than 380,000 cases found. Nearly 7 million of the city's adults aged 18 and above have received the first COVID-19 vaccine shot, accounting for around 95 per cent of the adult population. Over 45 per cent of the city's adults have received the second shot.
Bình said the city's effort in combating the pandemic has yielded positive results, such as reinforced medical forces and a falling number of hospitalised patients and deaths.
However, the pandemic situation in the city is still complicated, and the number of new daily cases and the death rate are still high, he added.
The city will keep a close eye on the pandemic situation, tightening or relaxing social distancing measures appropriately, he said. — VNS
- 6 ways cities will become smarter in 2017
- Black Friday Guide: The Complete Guide To Black Friday Shopping
- Pittsburgh's smart city efforts include autonomous driving, open data, and renewable energy
- Becoming a Better Person through Travel
- City have edge as fixtures put Pep in pole
- Sprint puts ATIV S Neo on sale Friday for $149.99 with contract and rebate
- The city that thinks: Will your town need its own operating system?
- Football: Friendswood gets job done in win over Texas City
- Driverless shuttle aimed at campuses, inner cities
- How To Get the Best Internet Connectivity While You Travel
- Trains, Planes, And Automobiles: Thanksgiving 2016 Travel Guide To Deals And More
- 10+ survival tips on business travel to Beijing
- Singapore’s ‘city brain’ project is groundbreaking -- but what about privacy?
- Singapore’s ‘city brain’ project raises concerns about privacy?
- New York City Declares Lyft As Unauthorized Before Launch
- International Tech Travel: Stay Charged, Connected on the Go
- Major Breakthrough In The Future Of Train Travel
- Alphabet's Sidewalk Labs hopes smart cities will go with its Flow analytics platform
- Inside the Lost City
- Let's get this party started! Thousands of music fans arrive for 'hottest EVER' Glastonbury as festival prepares to bask in 91F heatwave
HCM City to allow inner-city travel without permit starting Friday have 871 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 30, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.