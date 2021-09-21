HCM City to allow fully vaccinated tourists to revive travel industry

HCM City's Củ Chi District again welcomes visitors after a long period of social distancing because of the COVID-19 pandemic. — Photo vietnamnet.vn

HCM CITY — People in HCM City will be allowed to travel if they have received a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at least two weeks earlier or were infected and recovered from the disease.

The city Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control has listed this among safety requirements for tourists to allow tourism businesses to resume operations.

They apply to accommodation establishments, tour operators and outdoor tourist attractions though only in areas deemed to be at low risk of COVID infection.

The businesses need to meet all 10 safety criteria issued by authorities, and failure to meet even one will result in closure.

They must provide hand disinfection products and a convenient hand-washing place with clean water and soap for both staff and tourists.

All surfaces touched by people should be disinfected and cleaned at least once a day.

Tourist attractions with outdoor activities can only operate at 30 per cent capacity.

Staff coming into direct contact with tourists and outsiders (such as tour guides, ticket staff and drivers) must have had both vaccine shots at least two weeks prior to resumption of work or a certificate of recovery from COVID, and have to be tested once every three days.

Unvaccinated staff can only work online.

All employees and tourists must strictly follow the Ministry of Health's 5K safety message: khẩu trang (face mask), khử khuẩn (disinfection), khoảng cách (distance), không tụ tập (no gathering), and khai báo y tế (health declaration).

Tourists aged above 18 must furnish documents showing they were fully vaccinated at least two weeks before arrival or have recovered from COVID.

People below 18 need a negative COVID rapid test obtained within 48 hours before arrival.

The Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control will review and finalise the criteria based on the pandemic status.

The criteria are expected to help gradually revive the tourism market after a long hiatus due to the pandemic, starting with city tours before expanding to inter-provincial ones.

The city has recently trialled tours to Cần Giờ and Củ Chi districts. — VNS