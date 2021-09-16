HCM City speeds up vaccinations for residents

HCM CITY — All 21 districts as well as Thủ Đức City in HCM City will continue to speed up vaccinations to achieve the goal of having 100 per cent of people aged 18 and over inoculated with at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.
It targets giving everyone aged 18 and over their second shot by the end of the year.
According to the Centre for Disease Control of HCM City (HCDC), districts are now focusing on covering the first dose for people 18 and over, regardless of permanent or temporary residence status.
Only districts 11 and 12 have reached 100 per cent of its residents receiving the first vaccine dose.
The city has been giving around 200,000 doses daily in the last few days.
HCM City, the country’s top COVID-19 hotspot, has given more than 8.4 million vaccine doses. The figure includes more than 6.7 million people who have received the first dose and 1.6 million people who have received the second dose.
According to health experts, the rate of vaccine coverage is one of the most important conditions for the city to return to normal life and re-open economic and social activities in the future.
HCM City will continue imposing social distancing under the Government's Directive 16 until the end of September, but ease the lockdown in some districts where the situation has become stable.
The announcement was made at a press conference held by the Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control of HCM City on the evening of September 15.
Districts that have basically controlled the outbreak, including 7, Củ Chi, and Cần Giờ, will allow people to go to the market once a week.
The city said some businesses and production activities that follow the safety criteria of the city People's Committee could resume under certain conditions. VNS
- HCM City aims to speed up disbursement for public projects
- HCM City to check motorcycle emissions
- HCM City expects stock market to become ‘barometer’ of economy
- HCM City to provide training in new skills to rural labourers
- HCM City vows to speed up work on first metro line
- HCM City real estate developers request help to resume projects
- HCM City vows to speed up work on 1st metro line
- HCM City to check motorcycle emissions
- HCM City aims to speed up disbursement for public projects
- In HCM City, long wait to change land use purpose continues
- Pentavalent vaccine ComBe Five is administered to medical clinics nationwide
- UK team tests novel coronavirus vaccine on mice
- Robodoc! China uses 5G-powered androids to monitor residents' body temperatures amid coronavirus outbreak
- China uses drones with THERMAL CAMERAS to check quarantined residents' temperatures and drop face masks in bid to control coronavirus outbreak
- Resident DJs celebrate Valentine's Day
- Daly City Resident Arrested After Hit-And-Run In South San Francisco
- ‘Scams, corruption in Haryana increasing at bullet train’s speed’
- City says it’s back on track with long-delayed Van Ness transit project
- Footage from inside Wuhan shows a deserted city struck down by Coronavirus
- Coronavirus claims another life outside China as Hong Kong resident dies from disease
HCM City speeds up vaccinations for residents have 514 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 16, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.