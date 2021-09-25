HCM City receives over 200 million VND from businesses for COVID-19 fight

Sovico Group, HDBank and Vietjet Air offered the support to join hands with the city in implementing a fast testing campaign on all residents to define "green zones" (COVID-19-free zones).

At a ceremony to receive the donation on September 23, Standing Vice President of the city Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee Nguyen Thanh Trung highly valued the social responsibility of the firms. He pledged that the city will distribute the medical supplies promptly, contributing to quickly pushing back the pandemic and resuming normal situation in the city.

Since July 1, the city’s committee for raising, receiving and distributing fund for COVID-19 prevention and control has received over 2.1 trillion VND (92.47 million USD) in cash, essential goods, medical supplies and medicine from 179 individuals, businesses and organizations inside and outside the country.

The committee has so far distributed over 825 billion VND in cash and more than 322 billion VND worth of goods to COVID-19 prevention and control activities in the city.

Source: VNA