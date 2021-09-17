HCM City ready with 3rd COVID relief package for laid-off workers, poor

HCM CITY – Grassroots officials in HCM City are scrambling to update to identify and list people requiring relief from the COVID-19 pandemic under a proposed VNĐ10,000 billion (US$435 million) support package.
The third support package is meant for laid-off workers, poor people and others severely affected by the pandemic, according to the city People's Committee.
They include relatives of laid-off workers, including parents, spouses and children, housewives and people who are unable to work.
More than 2.3 million workers ineligible for unemployment benefits or in the informal sector will also benefit.
During the 4th COVID-19 outbreak, in addition to the VNĐ26,000 billion support package for the whole country, from the beginning of July, HCM City deployed its support packages with a total budget of nearly VNĐ6,500 billion, that prioritises freelance workers and disadvantaged households.
In addition, the city also provided 14,000 tonnes of rice and more than 1.8 million welfare bags for the city's residents.
Household businesses and shopkeepers in traditional markets affected by the pandemic have respectively received assistance worth VNĐ12 billion ($526,200) and VNĐ26 billion ($1.13 million).
More than 2.5 million people have been affected by the social distancing orders, according to the city Department of Labour, Invalid and Social Affairs. —VNS
