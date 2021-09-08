HCM City installs 100 QR code scanning cameras at COVID-19 checkpoints

According to a representative of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security, the installation of cameras will create favorable conditions for people to move through the checkpoints and reduce the risk of COVID-19 infections among forces working there.
Previously, the city’s police piloted the installment of cameras to replace the use of personal phones for officers in Districts 1 and 3 and it proved to be effective.
Major Le Manh Ha, of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security, said that they are updating the list of travel permit holders as well as those who are allowed to travel on the road without a permit into the national population database.
Ha said local police will use QR codes, which are used for making declarations, to oversee the travel of people. Officers at checkpoints will simply scan the QR codes of commuters to know whether they are eligible for travel or not
It will help prevent the case that a person, who is a COVID-19 patient, still go out, he said.
Source: VNA
