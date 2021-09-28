Hanoi supports foreigners living and working in the city

Tran Thi Phuong, Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Hanoi Union of Friendship Organizations, said in the past time, together with the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city, the organization had presented 270 gifts to foreigners who were in need of urgent support.
"This time, we will present another 392 gifts to foreigners who are experts, unemployed workers, teachers and students working and studying in Hanoi," she said.
Sinhkitsalath Phitsamay, a Lao graduate student at the Faculty of Finance and Banking, the Banking Academy said he was grateful for the help of the Vietnamese people during the crucial time.
Joel Erik Nils Ahlgren, an English teacher, said that even though the COVID-19 epidemic has made his life difficult, thanks to the policies of the capital city as well as the timely support by local authorities, he still feels secure to continue living and working in Hanoi.
Source: VNA
- ESPN to Televise Obama Infomercial on Race, Gives Host Supporting Black Lives Matter On-Air Role
- Cities in culture: has Sheffield finally shaken off its Full Monty image?
- 'Re-education' campaigns teach China's new ghost city-dwellers how to behave
- What would an age-friendly city look like?
- Peaceful moments of Hanoi in pictures
- Smart cities moving from concept to reality
- Events in Hanoi & HCM City on May 13-19
- Vietnam Airlines joins hands with foreign carriers for tourism push
- Shorter working week on way
- From glamour to gunfire: the tourist city of Acapulco torn apart by violence
- 'Bhopal’s tragedy has not stopped': the urban disaster still claiming lives 35 years on
- Mark Starr's family thought he was thriving in a new city. The truth was far darker
- Homelessness is not inevitable and can be solved – these cities show us how
- Sí, seniors: the Chilean city with grand plans to be the best place to grow old
- Cash for cycling? Polluted Milan wants to pay commuters to bike to work
- Glyphosate is a 'probably carcinogenic' herbicide. Why do cities still use it?
- Strong U.S. jobs data supports dollar as market looks to U.S.-China trade deal
- Rikers 2.0: inside the battle to build four new prisons in New York City
- Wot I Think - Cities: Skylines After Dark
- Toronto's buried history: the dark story of how mining built a city
Hanoi supports foreigners living and working in the city have 359 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at September 28, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.