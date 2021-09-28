Hanoi supports foreigners living and working in the city

Tran Thi Phuong, Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Hanoi Union of Friendship Organizations, said in the past time, together with the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city, the organization had presented 270 gifts to foreigners who were in need of urgent support.

"This time, we will present another 392 gifts to foreigners who are experts, unemployed workers, teachers and students working and studying in Hanoi," she said.

Sinhkitsalath Phitsamay, a Lao graduate student at the Faculty of Finance and Banking, the Banking Academy said he was grateful for the help of the Vietnamese people during the crucial time.

Joel Erik Nils Ahlgren, an English teacher, said that even though the COVID-19 epidemic has made his life difficult, thanks to the policies of the capital city as well as the timely support by local authorities, he still feels secure to continue living and working in Hanoi.

Source: VNA