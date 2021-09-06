Hanoi supports foreigners in difficulties due to COVID-19

The presents are from the Vietnam Fatherland Front of Hanoi and the Hanoi Union of Friendship Organizations.

The foreign students are from different countries including Laos, Mozambique, Angola, Japan and Cambodia.

Each set of presents included VND 500,000 (USD 22), and other necessary items such as rice, cooking oil, cookies, fish sauce and face masks worth a total VND 350,000.

The gifts are among 270 sets of gifts from the Vietnam Fatherland Front of Hanoi given to foreigners living and studying in the capital and in difficulties due to COVID-19.

The gifts are worth VND 229.5 million in total.

Speaking at the giving ceremony, Chairwoman of the city's Vietnam Fatherland Front Nguyen Lan Huong said that supporting foreign students in Hanoi would help them feel secure and agree with local residents in fighting and preventing the pandemic.

They were small gifts, but a great source of encouragement and showed local people's affection for foreign students and international friends, she said.

Huong said that with determination of all the political system, agreement of local residents and support from international friends, Hanoi would soon control the pandemic and return to normal.

Borey Koemseang, a Cambodian, said that with love and care from local residents, foreign students at the Vietnam National University of Agriculture had received much valuable encouragement and support.

Foreign students promised to fulfill their studying for a brighter future and contribute to good relationships between Vietnam and other countries.

Earlier, from September 1 to 3, Hanoi authorities also gave gifts to more than 70 foreigners living in Hoan Kiem and Tay Ho districts.

The capital city will continue to support foreigners in difficulties due to the pandemic.

