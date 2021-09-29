Hanoi removes lockdown in biggest Covid-19 cluster in Thanh Xuan District

After the order to lift the lockdown is released, the functional forces removed the barricades and no trespassing signs.

Around 1,200 residents living in Hanoi's inner district of Thanh Xuan returned home from 0:00am on September 29 after two-month of being relocated to isolation places due to a Covid-19 outbreak, the city’s biggest one in two alleys on Nguyen Trai Street.

However, as the evolution of the pandemic in the city is still serious, the Thanh Xuan District Military Command has requested all residents to supervise their health themselves and obey coronavirus prevention measures. Anyone showing symptoms like fever and cough must inform local authorities about their condition immediately and make a medical declaration via the website tokhaiyte.vn or Bluezone application.

Previously, people living in alleys 328 and 330 of Nguyen Trai Street were moved to university dormitories on the outskirts of Hanoi.

Since August 23, nearly 600 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed at the location. The evacuation took place to reduce population density and curb the spread of the virus.

“All people' assets are intact in the houses, we worked to safeguard security and order, preserve the assets so as to handle them over to the people when they return,” Deputy Chairman of Thanh Xuan District People’s Committee Dang Khanh Hoa told The Hanoi Times .

After the order to lift the lockdown is released, the functional forces removed the barricades and no trespassing signs. Photo: Hong Thai

Residents from Alley 328 of Nguyen Trai Street on September 28 night came back to their homes from FPT University’s dorm in Thach That District. Photo: Hong Thai

People go through Alley 328 at Nguyen Trai Street must scan a QR code to make medical declaration. Photo: Hong Thai

The alley is open, without lockdown warning. The current sign shows that local residents will take duty on protecting their living area. Photo: Hong Thai