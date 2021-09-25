Hanoi prioritizes cooperation with Russian localities

At a reception for Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Bezdetko Gennady Stepanovich on September 23, Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung said the city aims to actively ad proactively integrate into the world, prioritizes economic integration, and focuses on realizing its commitments.

Dung expressed his wish that Russia will continue to help Vietnam with COVID-19 vaccines, treatment drugs and other medical supplies to serve the pandemic combat.

He also called on Russia to assist Vietnam in vaccine access and speed up the transfer of COVID-19 vaccine production technology.

For his part, the ambassador spoke highly of cooperation between Russia and Vietnam and Hanoi in particular.

Russia and Vietnam will soon reach a program on COVID-19 vaccine supply and transfer of vaccine production technology in the Southeast Asian nation, he affirmed.

Russia will support Hanoi's authorities in various sectors, Stepanovich promised, adding that Russia wishes to tighten and expand cooperation between its localities and the Vietnamese capital city.

Source: VNA