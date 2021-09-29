Hanoi prepares for reviving tourism activities

Phung Quang Thang, Director of Hanoitourist Company, said the unit is conducting a survey on tourism products in Hanoi and some localities that are doing well in pandemic prevention and control as well as studying their tourism policies to organize tours to safe destinations with a view to better serving domestic holidaymakers.

Many businesses are also tapping the city’s tourism advantages to build unique and attractive products, with a focus on cultural ones. Trinh My Nghe, Director of ITC International Travel Company, said ITC cooperates with a number of travel companies to develop such tours as “One day discovering Hanoi” and “Discovering Autumn in Hanoi.”

It is difficult to attract visitors without good products, Nghe said, stressing the need to improve the quality of tourism services to creating synchronization and professionalism.

The Hanoi tourism sector also concentrates on prioritizing improving the quality of cultural and heritage destinations, craft and ancient villages to enhance their competitiveness. The industry plans to expand the development of agricultural, community-based and health care tourism as well as promote MICE (Meeting Incentive Conference Event) tourism associated with hosting major events.

The Hanoi Department of Tourism also asked relevant agencies to form attractive and specialized tourism products and services to create new experiences, meeting the needs and tastes of holidaymakers in the new normal situation.

Given the high risk of possible COVID-19 outbreaks, meeting the pandemic prevention and control requirements and ensuring safety for visitors and the community remain a priority.

Le Xuan Kieu, Director of the Temple of Literature's Center for Scientific and Cultural Activities, said the center has always paid attention to COVID-19 control rules. Hand sanitizers are placed at ticketing points, entrances and other locations for visitors to use once the tourism activities are resuming. The center's staff will remind visitors to wear masks and they are told to seriously implement pandemic prevention and control for their safety, he said.

According to Tran Trung Hieu, Deputy Director of the Hanoi Department of Tourism, businesses and tourists will have to actively comply with safe tourism standards and products.

Currently, the city is finalizing scenarios of economic activity in line with each pandemic situation, he said, adding that tourism companies should closely follow these scenarios.

