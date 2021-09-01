Hanoi considers extending social distancing beyond first week of September

Hanoi city has gone more than a month under a citywide social distancing order starting July 24, the longest since the novel coronavirus first flared up in the country.

Based on the evolution of Covid-19, Hanoi leaders would decide on whether to extend the social distancing order beyond September 6 or not.

According to the municipal Department of Health, Hanoi recorded 20 more Covid-19 cases on September 1 afternoon, including seven in the city's coronavirus hotspot of Thanh Xuan Trung Ward. Since the fourth coronavirus wave hit the country in late April, the city has recorded 3,318 cases, including 1,548 detected in the community.

Deputy Director of the Hanoi Center for Disease Control (CDC) Khong Minh Tuan said that in recent days, the number of Covid-19 cases in Hanoi has not ceased to increase.

A Covid-19 checking point in Hanoi’s outskirt district of Dan Phuong. Photo: Thao Tran

Tuan said Hanoi currently has seven new complicated Covid-19 outbreaks. “Experts will continue to assess the risk basing on test results, and then consult the municipal government to decide whether to continue social distancing in Hanoi or not.”

"With the increasing number of coronavirus cases, it is likely that Hanoi will have to extend the social distancing period, at least for another seven days, until September 13 to ensure the disease prevention. However, the city's leaders would decide on the extension based on the city’s socio-economic development,” Tuan told The Hanoi Times .

Regarding the four-day National Day holiday (September 2), Tuan requested that people should strictly adhere to social distancing, not to use the holiday as an excuse to travel. Meetings and family parties are very dangerous and affect the city’s anti-pandemic results.

Hanoi ramped up mass Covid-19 testing to isolate cases from the community. It is also establishing “safe zones” where neighborhoods can manage who goes in and out.

Depending on the pandemic's evolution in the locality, chairpersons of people's committees of districts and towns can adopt more drastic measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in a timely manner.

The municipal Department of Health makes preparations for possible pandemic scenarios, raises the capacity of Covid-19 testing, stands ready for large-scale vaccination, as well as ensures facilities for treatment of Covid-19 patients.