Hanoi-based firms ensure safe production in new normal

Hanoi-based enterprises and experts shared with The Hanoi Times about their initiatives to ensure smooth operation with anti-pandemic prevention measures in place.

Do Thanh Tam, Deputy General Director of Son Ha Group: Uniting to overcome challenges

Do Thanh Tam, Deputy General Director of Son Ha Group. HNT Photos: Hoang Anh

As Hanoi’s authorities have eased the anti-pandemic restrictions, we have built safe operation plans at production facilities, which strictly complied with the 5K protocol (in Vietnamese) Khau tran g (facemask) – Khu khuan (disinfection) – Khoang cach (distance) – Khong tu tap (No gathering) – Khai bao y te (health declaration). We also tightened the implementation of anti-disease measures according to the Prime Minister’s Directive.

The "three on-site"option continues to be applied at some factories in high-risk areas to ensure the safety of all employees as well as uninterrupted production activities.

Logistics units operate on the basis of ensuring safe conditions for goods circulation such as administering Covid-19 vaccine and conducting PCR test for drivers, applying "green cards" for vehicles to travel through Hanoi and surrounding localities.

Than Duc Viet, General Director of Garment 10 JSC (Garco10): An enterprise is a "fortress" against the pandemic

Than Duc Viet, General Director of Garment 10 JSC

In order to safely adapt to the Covid-19 pandemic situation and maintain production, Garco10 worked out the scenarios for pandemic prevention and control at work and for handling emergency situations, which are strictly complied with.

We regularly assess the risk of infection at the facility. In particular, the company is coordinating with authorities at all levels to ensure that all workers in Hanoi, seven provinces and cities where our factories are based receive the second dose of vaccine.

We had human resource plans to avoid business disruption due to workforce shortage and guarantee the delivery schedule according to the contracts signed with our clients around the world.

Along with disease prevention measures in place, the company has well communicated Covid-19 prevention plans to each employee, as well as their families and friends.

Dinh Vu Minh Viet, Deputy General Director of Thong Nhat Hanoi JSC: Ensuring stable operation, strictly implementing 5K rules

Dinh Vu Minh Viet, Deputy General Director of Thong Nhat Hanoi JSC

We cut the workforce at the office in two halves, of which one works from home and only shows up at the office when it is really necessary.

Workers at factories strictly follow the 5K protocol of the Ministry of Health, eat on site, keep a safe distance of two meters between them.

The sales department also maintains 50% of the staff at office and the market personnel is required to restrict contact with agents and selling points. In our stores, all customers must make a medical declaration by scanning with their smartphone a QR Code posted at the door and disinfect their hands. Our staff there must wear masks when at work.

All drivers from other provinces to the company are required to avoid direct contact with employees during the delivery and receipt of goods. They have to measure body temperature, make medical declaration, wear face masks, disinfect hands and keep a safe distance.

Thong Nhat has maintained and achieved positive business results as well as implemented social responsibility during the pandemic.

Trinh Thi Ngan, Head of Advisory Board of the Hanoi Small and Medium Enterprises Association : Empowering businesses to take initiative

Trinh Thi Ngan, Head of Advisory Board of the Hanoi Small and Medium Enterprises Association

According to regulations, enterprises can only arrange 50% of the staff at workplace which make it difficult for them to fulfill orders just in the last three months of the year.

Therefore, it is reasonable that enterprises are empowered to take initiative in their plans to prevent the pandemic well, and accelerate the progress of production.

Currently, as the circulation of goods between provinces is still difficult, the Government should unify the anti-pandemic applications across the country, and help businesses promptly serve customers. Local enterprises hope that the Government's Resolution 105 on supporting them will take effect soon to restore their business activities.