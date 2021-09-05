Hanoi aims to effectively wipe out child labor

It is one of the aims of a plan by the municipal people's committee targeting the period 2021-25, with a vision to 2030.

The plan aims to increase awareness, capacity and responsibility of authorities at different levels, concerned organisations, employers, community and parents in preventing child labor.

The city will give support to all children at high risk of child labor, or being sold for labor. As many as 90 percent of children at high risk of child labor will have access to education and proper vocational training by 2025.

Hanoi is also aiming to reach 90 percent of teachers and workers at children sponsoring centres, 80 percent of parents and caregivers, 85 percent of children and 90 percent of enterprises, especially small- and medium-enterprises, receiving enough information and education about child labor prevention.

Seventy percent of households in trade villages will also receive training about child labor prevention.

To reach the target, the city has asked authorities at different levels to insert the targets into plans, duties, strategies and programmes for socio-economic development.

The targets will also be inserted in programmes to set up new rural living styles, welfare and poverty reduction and vocational training policies.

Authorities at different levels will work closely with each other in preventing and reducing child labor, especially in supporting those sold for labor.

The city will improve education programs to raise community's awareness about the issue to ensure child rights.

More management and care will be given to children in poor families and employers in trade villages.

As of the end of 2019, Hanoi had nearly 1.86 million under-16-year-olds, making up 23.2 percent of the total city population.

Nearly 41,000 children are at high risk of child labor, but the capital city has not reported a case of illegal child labor.

In the period 2016-20, the city regularly gave education on child labor prevention, inspected child care and protection. Thanks to this, nearly 18,000 children and nearly 1,600 households with children at high risk of child labor received support

Source: VNA