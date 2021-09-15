Hải Phòng Economic Zone Authority launches e-management system

The launch ceremony. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Thu

HÀ NỘI — The Hải Phòng Economic Zone Authority (HEZA) on Tuesday launched its electronic management and operation system (e-HEZA).

The system is set to facilitate the management work while helping to reform administrative procedures, improving the administration reform index of the authority.

Through the system, it only takes one day to complete a number of licences instead of up to 20 days in the past. The system also shortens the length of time enterprises carry out data reports.

Lê Anh Quân, Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee, said the application of technology and digital transformation will contribute to raising the operational efficiency of the authority and turn Hải Phòng into an investment magnet.

Quân asked HEZA to coordinate with businesses in training officials in charge of the system and ensure information security.

The coastal port city plans to construct 15 new industrial parks with a total area of over 6,200 hectares in the 2021-25 period. Last year, it ranked seventh out of 63 provinces and cities nationwide in the Provincial Competitiveness Index (CPI). — VNS