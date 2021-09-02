Hải finishes 10th in shot put

Nguyễn Thị Hải (in yellow jersey) competes in the women's shot put on Thursday morning. Paralympics Sport TV

TOKYO — Nguyễn Thị Hải finished in 10th place in the women's shot put at the Tokyo Paralympics on Thursday morning.

Her best throw was a seasonal best of 8.20m after six attempts to finish 10th out of 19 athletes.

This was the first tournament she could compete in over the past two years because of interruptions to domestic and international events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this category, Djelal Safia of Algeria bagged gold medal with a new world record with 11.29m. Chinese Xu Mian and Iyiazi Eucharia of Nigeria took silver and bronze medal with the result of 10.81m and 10.40m, respectively.

Nguyễn Thị Hải ranked 10th with the throw of 8.20m in the women's shot put at the Tokyo Paralympics on Thursday morning. Paralympics Sport TV

Earlier, Hải competed in the women's discuss event. She ranked ninth out of 12 athletes with the result of 27.93m.

Hải's performance was the final in Japan for the Vietnamese team.

Việt Nam sent seven athletes to compete in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 competing in three disciplines, weightlifting, swimming and athletics. They closed their event with a silver medal of Lê Văn Công in the men’s 49kg powerlifting.

Five years ago, Việt Nam made their mark at the Rio 2016 Paralympics when they won one gold, one silver and two bronze medals. VNS