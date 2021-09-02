Hải finishes 10th in shot put

TOKYO — Nguyễn Thị Hải finished in 10th place in the women's shot put at the Tokyo Paralympics on Thursday morning.
Her best throw was a seasonal best of 8.20m after six attempts to finish 10th out of 19 athletes.
This was the first tournament she could compete in over the past two years because of interruptions to domestic and international events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In this category, Djelal Safia of Algeria bagged gold medal with a new world record with 11.29m. Chinese Xu Mian and Iyiazi Eucharia of Nigeria took silver and bronze medal with the result of 10.81m and 10.40m, respectively.
Earlier, Hải competed in the women's discuss event. She ranked ninth out of 12 athletes with the result of 27.93m.
Hải's performance was the final in Japan for the Vietnamese team.
Việt Nam sent seven athletes to compete in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 competing in three disciplines, weightlifting, swimming and athletics. They closed their event with a silver medal of Lê Văn Công in the men’s 49kg powerlifting.
Five years ago, Việt Nam made their mark at the Rio 2016 Paralympics when they won one gold, one silver and two bronze medals. VNS
- UCLA men favored in Pac-12 basketball poll; Stanford 4th and Cal 10th
- The Masters alternative finishes: Six different outcomes at Augusta
- 8 Years Of Jab Tak Hai Jaan: Vaibhavi Merchant Recalls How SRK, Katrina Worked Hard On 'Ishq Shava'
- Shehnaaz Gill’s Song 'Waada Hai' Is Out; Sidharth Shukla Compliments Sana & Says 'Way To Go Girl'
- Mumbai Police Arrests Man Who Shot Rakesh Roshan In 2000
- Top leader meets Hanoi voters ahead of NA’s 10th session
- Double top-10 finish for Mahindra
- Woman who shot dead her disabled sister for blowing their $350k inheritance on Star Wars memorabilia reveals she lived with the decomposing body for weeks, covered the trailer in air fresheners then went on the run for a eight months
- Selena Gomez returns to Instagram after a three week break to show her 194M followers she has voted: 'Just finished filling out my ballot!'
- 2022 Chevrolet Silverado Spy Shots Show Design Changes Are A Comin'
- Liu one shot clear in Hangzhou
- Sheldon Creed wins Truck finale and title in wild OT finish
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon launches on November 10th, actually
- Fox News, Tucker Carlson finish historic October with largest primetime audience in cable news history
- The Masters 2020: Augusta National’s 18 holes revealed, including the famous 16th where Tiger Woods produced iconic shot
- Chris Evans launches charity album to mark 10th anniversary of hit festival CarFest
- Masters Flashback: Tiger Woods roars to one-shot win in 2019 final-day Augusta epic
- How Cubs reliever Ryan Tepera finished with more NL MVP votes than Bryce Harper, Jacob deGrom and other stars
- How to get the Snake Shot Akimbo attachments in Call of Duty: Warzone
- Cyprus Showdown: Robert MacIntyre finishes strong to win first European Tour title
Hải finishes 10th in shot put have 525 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 2, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.