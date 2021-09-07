Hải Dương dragon fruit receives export code

Farmers harvesting dragon fruit. — VNA/VNS Photo Quang Quyết

HẢI DƯƠNG — Thirty hectares of dragon fruit in the northern province of Hải Dương have officially been granted with codes for export to the US, Australia and China.

According to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development's Authority of Crop Production and Plant Protection, Hải Dương’s Plant Protection Department agreed to issue three cultivation zone codes to 30 hectares of Đại Uyên dragon fruit in Bạch Đằng Commune in Kinh Môn Township for export to the US, Australia and China after they were tested as free from pesticide residue.

The Plant Protection Department will send notifications to the authority after the General Administration of Customs of China and the US Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service approve the cultivation zone codes.

Hải Dương's dragon fruit is harvested from July to November. Chí Linh City is home to about 170 hectares of dragon fruit, mostly in Hoàng Hoa Thám and Bắc An Communes, Hoàng Tiến Ward.

Hải Dương is now home to around 200 hectares of dragon fruit, mostly grown in Kinh Môn township and Chí Linh. They are predominantly consumed in Hà Nội, Hải Phòng and Quảng Ninh. — VNS