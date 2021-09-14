Hà Nội to proactively prepare plans for after September 15

HÀ NỘI — Localities in the capital city have been asked to prepare business and production recovery plans and offer support for enterprises in need.

Presiding the virtual meeting between Hà Nội’s Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control and departments, units, districts, communes and wards on Monday afternoon (September 13), Hà Minh Hải, Deputy Chairman of Hà Nội People's Committee required localities to proactively prepare plans to be carried out after September 15 and September 21.

On Monday, Hà Nội recorded 37 new COVID-19 infections. The city also collected approximately 2.8 million test samples and administered 4.8 million vaccine doses, said Vũ Cao Cương, Deputy Director of Hà Nội Department of Health.

Regarding isolation of F0 cases, units must deploy plans quickly and swiftly, correctly determining and minimising quarantine areas so not to affect other residents in the location. It is also necessary to conduct large-scale testing in a faster manner, Hải said.

The capital's leaders assigned its Department of Health to coordinate with districts to review the database, appropriately distribute vaccines and complete the testing and vaccination plans as fast as possible; while comprehensively applying policies and frameworks for supporting workers from other provinces as well as the city's forces against the pandemic.

The Department of Planning and Investment was also tasked with coordinating units to review recovery plans for the economy while supporting enterprises in need, especially in the period after September 15.

"Right now, the city has been implementing measures to recover business and production activities in zones 2 and 3 (where restrictions are lifted). However, there are still reports on transportation difficulties for workers traveling between these zones," said Hải.

He said districts need to ensure transportation and immediately address these issues, while emphasising that safety allows for production, and production needs to ensure safety.

The Deputy Chairman of Hà Nội People's Committee reminded localities to review and plan in detail testing and vaccination schemes while avoid crowding at the health locations.

Joint efforts

Talking about the results of the rapid vaccination campaign in recent days, Secretary of the Hà Nội Party Committee Đinh Tiến Dũng said the achievements were possible thanks to the wise leadership and direction of the Central Committee, and is a manifestation of the strength of solidarity and joint efforts of Hà Nội and ministries, sectors and provinces and cities who have provided support to the capital.

A family went out for groceries on Monday passing by a pagoda in Văn Chương Ward, Đống Đa District, where lockdown has been lifted. — VNA/VNS Photo Thành Đạt

The capital health sector has set up 1,600 vaccination facilities with the capacity of injecting about 500,000 people a day and activated plans for 20,000 beds for F0 treatment. It is continuing to prepare for the option of between 30,000 and 40,000 beds with the determination not to have to treat F0 patients at home.

Immediately after the Prime Minister directed the city to boost vaccination campaign, the Hà Nội Department of Health urgently contacted and coordinated with the provinces and cities to organise support delegations. Nearly 8,000 medical workers, doctors, testing staff, technicians, and students from 12 provinces and cities, including Bắc Giang, Bắc Ninh, Hưng Yên, Hà Nam, Vĩnh Phúc, Hòa Bình, Thái Nguyên, Tuyên Quang, Hải Dương, Phú Thọ, Quảng Ninh, and Hải Phòng, were sent to the capital.

“The presence of the working delegations not only makes Hà Nội officials and people feel strongly supported, but also helps the city confidently complete the goals assigned by the Prime Minister,” Dũng said.

According to the Secretary of the Hà Nội Party Committee, in the past few days, vaccination stations have operated at maximum capacity. Vaccination sites were arranged with resuscitation doctors and mobile emergency teams to ensure absolute safety for people.

In this phase, the Ministry of Health has quickly and fully allocated vaccines according to the schedule. With this progress, by September 15, Hà Nội will complete the goal of having all adult residents vaccinated at least once.

Although the results have been encouraging, COVID-19 prevention and control work is facing great difficulties and challenges, F0 cases in the community are still present, while the pandemic situation across the country continues to be complicated. Even if the city is considering the option of relaxing some service activities, the general spirit is still absolutely not to be negligent, Dũng said.

The city must continue to consider pandemic prevention and control and protecting the health and safety of people’s lives a top priority.

With only two days left until the deadline to complete the vaccination target under the direction of the Prime Minister, Dũng asked all levels and sectors to continue to closely coordinate with the health sector to take advantage of every minute and every hour to reach the finish line, complete the vaccination goal with high quality and efficiency. — VNS