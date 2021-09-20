Hà Nội to loosen social distancing restrictions

A noodle stall in Hà Nội offers takeaway services. Food stalls in green areas in the city reopened on September 16 but only takeaways are allowed. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội will loosen social distancing restrictions step by step after September 21 but still ensure pandemic prevention and control protocols, said Dương Đức Tuân, vice chairman of the municipal People's Committee.

Speaking at the COVID meeting of the city on Sunday afternoon, he said authorities of districts and towns must prepare preventive plans after September 21 in order to realise dual targets of economic development and pandemic prevention, while at the same time accelerate the administration of the second vaccine shot for residents.

Since applying social distancing restrictions on July 24, the capital city has recorded about 71.2 positive cases per day on average.

In the fourth period of social distancing over the past two weeks, the number of daily caseload has decreased to around 15 cases per day.

As of September 15, almost 70 per cent of Hà Nội's population has been administered with the vaccine, with 93 per cent of residents receiving at least one shot.

The city has conducted large-scale testing on 4 million people to filter F0 cases and reduce community cases. After the mass testing, the city has narrowed down testing areas.

According to the city's authorities, those aged over 18 will receive the second vaccine jabs by November. The vaccination rate is an important factor to realise the dual targets.

Vice chairman Dương Đức Tuấn said the city would not divide the city's areas into three zones, green, orange, and red like before.

"Only red zones with high risks and positive cases will have to apply Directive 16. It's better to have no red zones. If we have red zones, we have to try to narrow things down," he said.

After September 21, the city will allow construction sites to resume operation in the conditions of following safety measures.

Construction activities in red zones are not allowed. The ongoing construction sites that report positive cases will have to suspend activities, he said.

Hà Nội will continue to maintain the operation of 23 COVID checkpoints at the city's gateways and submit to Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính a plan to manage people who want to leave or enter from neighbouring localities.

According to the city's Department of Health, the city now has 44 areas in lockdown and more than 1,000 COVID-19 patients being treated.

The latest cluster in Việt Hưng Ward, Long Biên District has been locked down. More than 4,000 residents in the area have been tested.

COVID clusters at Alley 328 and 330 Nguyễn Trãi Street, Thanh Xuân District have also been basically controlled. Residents who have been moved to quarantine areas at FPT University will return to their houses on September 28 after a 21-day quarantine. — VNS