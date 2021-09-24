Hà Nội to host Taiwan Textile Roadshow next month

HÀ NỘI — Garment products from Taiwan (China) will be showcased at the Taiwan Textile Roadshow held in Hà Nội from October 6-7 at the Hà Nội International Exhibition Centre at 91 Trần Hưng Đạo Street.
The event will be co-organised by the Bureau of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Economic Affairs (Taiwan), Taiwan Textile Federation (TTF) and the Việt Nam National Trade Fair and Advertising Company (Vinexad) under both direct meetings and via online platforms. It aims to strengthen co-operation between Vietnamese and Taiwanese enterprises in the textile and garment sector.
There will be 12 Taiwan textile manufacturers participating in the event via Zoom, exchanging experience with and introducing products to Vietnamese enterprises with interpretation support.
Taiwanese enterprises will introduce techniques to produce fabric using dyeing treatments that can reduce the impact on the environment. They have also applied innovative technologies in production to produce fabrics with many outstanding features such as fabric from recycled plastic, warp-print fabric, antibacterial fabric, UV protection fabric, cooling and multi-functional fabric.
In 2020, Taiwan’s largest textile and garment export market was Việt Nam, with an export turnover of up to US$1.9 billion and accounting for 25.3 per cent of Taiwan's total export turnover of textiles and garments. The top five export markets, including Việt Nam, mainland China, the United States, Indonesia and Hong Kong, account for 60.3 per cent of Taiwan's total apparel exports.
Taiwan’s largest and second-largest sources of textiles in 2020 were mainland China and Việt Nam, accounting for 43 per cent and 14 per cent of total textile imports and valued at $1.46 billion and $467 million, respectively. The main import items from mainland China and Việt Nam were clothing and accessories. — VNS
