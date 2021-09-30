Hà Nội’s new community COVID-19 case broke five-day clean streak

A building at Hà Nội’s Việt Đức Hospital is temporarily blocked after a new COVID-19 case was detected on Thursday. — VNAA/VNS Photo Minh Quyết

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội Centre for Disease Control (CDC) reported a new community COVID-19 case at Việt Đức Hospital on Thursday, after recording no new community cases since September 25.

Prevention measures were immediately put in place at the hospital, which has been temporarily locked down and samples taken from around 1,400 patients, caregivers and medical staff, as well as residents around the hospital.

The COVID patient is a 49-year-old man from Mỹ Hoà Village, Phù Lưu Commune in Hà Tĩnh Province's Lộc Hà District.

On September 19, he came to the hospital to take care of his brother-in-law who is being treated at the Oncology Department.

When he arrived, he produced a negative antigen test from the general hospital of Hà Tĩnh Province.

On September 29, he was tested again before leaving Việt Đức Hospital and the result was positive to SARS-CoV-2.

Currently, building D of the complex has been temporarily blocked and samples have been taken of all the people inside.

Hà Nội CDC is now trying to trace people in the city who visited the hospital for medical examination or treatment, or were caregivers for patients on floor 8, Building D from September 19 to 30.

These people should immediately contact the health clinics or call hotlines 0969082115 and 0949396115 for advice and support. — VNS