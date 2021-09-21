Hà Nội ready to co-exist with COVID-19 pandemic

People receive COVID-19 vaccinations in Thanh Xuân District in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Tuấn Anh

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội is ready to listen to recommendations and adjust plans for COVID-19 prevention and control as restrictions are eased in the capital city.

Deputy secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyễn Văn Phong made the statement during a press conference on Tuesday morning.

Phong said that the capital city’s authorities will learn from experience, always ask for advice, and is ready to listen, including to opposing opinions, to make appropriate adjustments.

Dũng said the city had already set plans for the second dose of vaccine for residents. By September 18, the city had given the first dose to 94 per cent of the city's population, and the second dose to 12 per cent of residents.

Phong said that despite initial results, Hà Nội was still at risk of another outbreak. City leaders will work to live peacefully and safely with the pandemic, as the city could not close the gate because it is the political, economic and cultural centre of the country, so the risk of spread is very high.

Hà Nội continues to maintain 22 checkpoints at the capital’s gateways and 33 border gates between districts of Hà Nội and neighbouring provinces.

The biggest danger at present, Phong said, was over-confidence.

According to the Ministry of Health's regulations, the city has not yet met the criteria for "a new normal" state, in which at least 70 per cent of the population are covered with the first and 20 per cent with the second injections.

The city's leaders would carefully determine steps to ensure safe co-existence with the virus. Hà Nội could not fight the pandemic alone, so it was necessary to learn from global experience, as well as from the results of neighbouring localities, he said.

The city hoped to continue to receive the support of ministries, branches and enterprises in COVID-19 prevention and control, said Phong.

Speaking about letting students return to school, deputy chairman of the Hà Nội People's Committee Chử Xuân Dũng said that the city wanted to welcome students back and was considering the plan.

Hà Nội would require schools and localities to evaluate safety criteria, as well as set up pilot programmes in safe areas.

The city hoped that students could return to school soon, because online learning had a significant impact on students' knowledge. — VNS