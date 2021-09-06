Hà Nội police strengthens inspections at COVID checkpoints

HÀ NỘI — Forces at COVID checkpoints on Monday began checking the movement of people with new travel documents as per a regulation on zone classification issued by the Hà Nội People’s Committee.
Over September 6-7, the forces will remind people that they need to have a new travel document. This will help authorities to issue the documents.
According to Secretary of the Party Committee of Hà Nội, Đinh Tiến Dũng, the city’s districts have been classified into three areas: red, orange and green.
The move aims to better control the pandemic and restore production and business in industrial and agricultural production areas, supplying essential goods for the red zone.
Hà Nội Police Department has been assigned to advise the issuance of the new travel document to organisations, enterprises and individuals in accordance with regulations.
“In the first two days of inspection, the forces will remind organisations, businesses and individuals to voluntarily comply with regulations and evaluate and adjust the location of the checkpoints as well as traffic flow," Dũng said.
The secretary of the city’s Party Committee also called on organisations, businesses and people to reorganise their operations, and increase online working to join hands with the city to fight COVID-19.
The Hà Nội police also provided hotlines to assist people in applying for the new travel permit and shopping card in the red zones (Zone 1).
Zone 1 areas are deemed high risk locations and urban areas with high population density and concentrated with agencies, businesses and services establishments.
Earlier, Hà Nội police set up 39 COVID checkpoints to implement the city’s direction on controlling vehicles and people coming in and out of high-risk areas. — VNS
