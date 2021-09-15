Hà Nội picks design for $395m Trần Hưng Đạo Bridge

Design of the Trần Hưng Đạo Bridge which has been approved by Hà Nội authorities. — Photo from the project managemetn board

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội People's Committee has chosen a design for the Trần Hưng Đạo Bridge, which will cross the Hồng (Red) River.

The design is named "Xứ Đông Dương" (Indochina country), and was chosen from three proposed plans.

Experts from the committee said that the plan encapsulated the idea of connecting present and future, connecting historical landmarks in the south of the Red River with the central development area north of the river. The plan has a ‘classic’ look, which is a reminder of ancient beauty and features of a colourful and lively Indochina.

The project will have total length of about 5.5km. It covers Phan Chu Trinh and Chương Dương Độ wards of Hoàn Kiếm District, Bạch Đằng Ward of Hai Bà Trưng District, Long Biên, Bồ Đề and Gia Thụy wards of Long Biên District.

The construction work will start at the Trần Hưng Đạo-Trần Thánh Tông crossroads in Phan Chu Trinh Ward of Hoàn Kiếm District. It will end at the Nguyễn Văn Linh Road in Gia Thụy Ward, Long Biên District.

Trần Hưng Đạo Street was originally called ‘Boulevard Gambetta’ during the French colonial rule early last century, before it was named after a great Vietnamese general in the 13-14th century and still has to this day many buildings with colonial style architecture. The bridge is meant to connect this ‘old’ part of Hà Nội to the northern bank of the Hồng River.

The project will include different infrastructure such as water supply and drainage, trenches, tunnels, trees and lighting.

The bridge will be 31m wide.

The whole project is estimated to cost nearly VNĐ9 trillion (US$395.6 million) and is expected to be carried out between 2022-25 under the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model. — VNS