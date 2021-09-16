Hà Nội offers COVID-19 vaccination for foreigners at two select venues

A pregnant staff member at the Malaysian embassy receives a COVID-19 vaccine shot at the National Hospital of Obstetrics and Gynecology in Hà Nội on Thursday. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Quyết
HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội is organising a COVID-19 vaccination drive for foreigners residing in the city, according to an announcement from the city's foreign department.
The vaccination drive, for both first and second vaccine doses, started at 2pm on September 15 at two locations – Mỹ Đình Stadium (Hall B) in Nam Từ Liêm District, and Saint Paul Hospital at No.12 Chu Văn An Street, Ba Đình District.
The points of contact are listed as Nguyễn Thu Trang, head of Nam Từ Liêm District's medical centre (Phone number: 0983651270), and Nguyễn Đức Long, Director of Saint Paul Hospital (Phone number: 0983555555).
Saint Paul Hospital told Việt Nam News the vaccines being offered are Oxford/AstraZeneca, and that the hospital is open for vaccination at all hours as per the city’s order, but foreign citizens should come during standard office hours (8am-5pm) for best services.
There are English speaking staff at the hospital, it said.
Many foreign embassies – including the UK, the US, and Denmark – have already circulated the notice to their citizens.
Foreign citizens are supposed to bring their IDs or passports, as well as vaccine certificates (for the first dose, if they have received it). — VNS
- The Infodemic: Did China Deliver a COVID-19 Vaccine to Africa?
- Seventy-two percent of US sports fans would NOT attend games without a COVID-19 vaccine, per new poll, but 83 percent are interested in seeing televised competition in empty arenas
- GSK, Sanofi team up to bring out Covid-19 vaccine
- Aussie native plant to help fast-track COVID-19 vaccine
- Indian Immunologicals and Australia’s Griffith University tie-up for COVID-19 vaccine research
- Indian scientists at IIL join global race to develop Covid-19 vaccine
- China approves 2 experimental COVID-19 vaccines for clinical trials
- Indian Immunologicals partners with Griffith University to develop COVID-19 vaccine
- Houston Methodist doctor preps for new COVID-19 vaccine with Woodlands-based VGXI
- China Approves Two Experimental COVID-19 Vaccines for Clinical Trials - Report
- China begins phase-II clinical trial of Covid-19 vaccine in Wuhan
- Govt funds firm to develop Covid-19 vaccine
- Cadila on the Moon on HCQ lift, awaits Covid-19 vaccine booster
- ‘Animal trials for the Covid-19 vaccine will be critical’: Krishna Ella
- Six Indian companies working on COVID-19 vaccine, many challenges in finding a preventive: Experts
- Potential COVID-19 vaccine shows promise in mouse study
- Study: Social Distancing May Last Until 2022 Unless COVID-19 Vaccine Becomes Available
- View: The ‘Covid-19 vaccine’ buzz should silence the anti-vaccination lobbies
- Update: China approves three COVID-19 vaccines for clinical trials
- China Focus: China approves three COVID-19 vaccines for clinical trials
Hà Nội offers COVID-19 vaccination for foreigners at two select venues have 442 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 16, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.