Hà Nội offers COVID-19 vaccination for foreigners at two select venues

A pregnant staff member at the Malaysian embassy receives a COVID-19 vaccine shot at the National Hospital of Obstetrics and Gynecology in Hà Nội on Thursday. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Quyết

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội is organising a COVID-19 vaccination drive for foreigners residing in the city, according to an announcement from the city's foreign department.

The vaccination drive, for both first and second vaccine doses, started at 2pm on September 15 at two locations – Mỹ Đình Stadium (Hall B) in Nam Từ Liêm District, and Saint Paul Hospital at No.12 Chu Văn An Street, Ba Đình District.

The points of contact are listed as Nguyễn Thu Trang, head of Nam Từ Liêm District's medical centre (Phone number: 0983651270), and Nguyễn Đức Long, Director of Saint Paul Hospital (Phone number: 0983555555).

Saint Paul Hospital told Việt Nam News the vaccines being offered are Oxford/AstraZeneca, and that the hospital is open for vaccination at all hours as per the city’s order, but foreign citizens should come during standard office hours (8am-5pm) for best services.

There are English speaking staff at the hospital, it said.

Many foreign embassies – including the UK, the US, and Denmark – have already circulated the notice to their citizens.

Foreign citizens are supposed to bring their IDs or passports, as well as vaccine certificates (for the first dose, if they have received it). — VNS