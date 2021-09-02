Hà Nội evacuates people living in Thanh Xuân District

HÀ NỘI Around 1,200 residents living in Hà Nội’s Thanh Xuân District have been evacuated from their homes after the capital’s biggest COVID cluster was detected.

People living in alleys 328 and 330 of Nguyễn Trãi Street are being moved to dormitories at the FPT University on the outskirts of the city.

Authorities say it will take around three days before everyone has been safely relocated.

Since August 23, 381 new coronavirus cases have been discovered at the location. The evacuation was ordered to reduce population density and curb the spread of the virus.

Major Lương Hồng Trường of Thanh Xuân Military Command said: “We will organise the transportation in 10 batches within three days. After it is completed, we will ensure all the benefits for citizens in the quarantine areas. We will work closely with the management authority to ensure the living conditions for the citizens when staying in the city’s concentrated isolation areas.”

While residents are away from their homes, their belongings will be safeguarded until their return.

Đặng Khánh Hoà, Deputy Chairman of Thanh Xuân People's Committee, added: “All people' assets are still in the houses, so we will work to safeguard security and order 100 per cent, preserve the assets intact to handle them over to the people when they return.”

Residents from Alley 328 of Nguyễn Trãi Street on Wednesday night left their homes, taking buses to FPT University’s dorm in Thạch Thất District. VNA/VNS Photo

Thanh Xuân Trung Ward police were at Alley 328 to support people during the evacuation. VNA/VNS Photo Tuấn Anh

Evacuated people are taken to the quarantine area by bus. VNA/VNS Photo Tuấn Đức

A bus is waiting for evacuated residents on Nguyễn Trãi Street. VNA/VNS Photo Tuấn Đức

The evacuation for people living in COVID-19 cluster is expected to reduce population density and stop infections in Thanh Xuân Trung Ward after more than 380 COVID-19 infections have been detected there. VNA/VNS Photo Tuấn Đức

Soldiers and police joined forces to ensure order and security for the evacuation process. VNA/VNS Photo Thành Đạt

A child in a protective suit at Wednesday’s evacuation. VNA/VNS Photo Thành Đạt

A farewell from evacuated residents. VNA/VNS Photo Văn Cảnh

A health worker checks the list of residents at each bus. VNA/VNS Photo Tuấn Đức

According to Hà Nội’s Department of Health, there are seven COVID-19 clusters with 652 infections. They are in Alley 24 of Kim Đồng Street with 45 infections, Tân Lập with 14 cases, Ngọc Hà Market with 16 cases, Thanh Xuân Trung Ward with 381 cases, Văn Miếu with 107 cases, Văn Chương with 89 cases, and Sơn Tây Street, Kim Mã Ward where 15 people have tested positive for coronavirus.

Hà Nội has recorded 3,564 COVID-19 cases in the fourth wave starting April 27, including 51 confirmed on Wednesday. VNS