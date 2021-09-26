Hà Nội boosts technology application in ‘One Commune, One Product’ programme

Ha Noi leaders visit a booth displaying orchis during the Hanoi Agriculture Fair 2020. — File Photo

HÀ NỘI — Under the ‘One Commune, One Product’ (OCOP) programme, investment in technology is key to improving both product quality and the effectiveness of production.

OCOP goods are highly localised products, often food, that come from a small specific area.

In recent years, OCOP businesses in Hà Nội have made efforts to invest in applying technology to production, help improving product standards and raising product quality, under the OCOP Programme.

Fourty-seven products from Ba Vì District have been evaluated and obtained a high ranking in the OCOP Programme. Of them, 34 products have achieved a 4-star rating as quality products such as; dairy products, ostrich sausage, vermicelli, and vegetarian products. Businesses in the district have utilised technology in breeding and processing.

Nguyễn Thị Mai, General Director of Ba Vì Dairy Farm Joint Stock Company said her company has worked with 20 dairy farming households in Ba Vì District. To ensure milk quality, the company and dairy farmers have developed a hygienic barn system equipped with an automated milking system.

The company has also invested in advanced production lines to ensure high-quality dairy products. As a result, 10 out of 20 various kinds of dairy products have been recognised as 4-star products by the Hà Nội People’s Committee. The company's dairy products are currently sold in Hà Nội as well as neighbouring provinces such as Hải Dương, Hưng Yên, Yên Bái, Bắc Giang and Bắc Ninh.

Đỗ Quang Trung, Vice Chairman of Ba Vì District People’s Committee, said "Over the last months, to build and develop OCOP goods in Ba Vì, the district authority has implemented many solutions to support cooperatives and firms. After being certified as OCOP goods, all cooperatives and businesses now know how to apply science and technology into their production, to enhance product quality and output”.

Businesses in Đông Anh District of Hà Nội have also implemented technology into their production. As a result, many OCOP goods from the district have been exported, such as eco-friendly straws made from fruit and vegetables, director of the Song Hong Co-Op, Lê Văn Tám, said.

Eco-friendly straws, made by the Sông Hồng Agricultural Services Cooperative, on show at the agriculture fair. File Photo

Tám said “1,500sq.m of arable land has been turned into six growing areas by applying Israeli greenhouse farming technology, to grow organic vegetables and fruits to make the raw materials for the production of eco-friendly straws. Besides replacing plastic straws, the unique product is also a nutritious foodstuff with a unique taste. The straws are made from 100 per cent organic ingredients and the use of advanced production lines ensures good quality.

Every day, his cooperative produces about 50,000 straws that are supplied to domestic supermarkets, coffee shops, airports and tourist companies, as well as foreign countries such as South Korea and Germany.

Head of the Economic Office of Đông Anh District, Nguyễn Văn Thiêng, emphasised that "firms and cooperatives in Đông Anh District have learned how to apply high-tech solutions to produce high-quality OCOP goods, allowing them to gain a firm foothold in the domestic market. As a result, the value of OCOP products has increased by 15-25 per cent.”

According to Nguyễn Văn Chi, Permanent Deputy Chief of the Hanoi Office of New Rural Development Program Coordination, "The application of science and high technology is a key factor in helping OCOP goods improved in terms of quality while stimulating competitiveness. To continue enhancing the quality of OCOP goods, Hà Nội will continue to support businesses, cooperatives and localities in applying technology, biotechnology, and scientific and technological advances into the production of agro and forestry products, especially regional specialities." — VNS