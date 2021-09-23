Hà Nội approves 17 resolutions for the capital city’s development

Chairman of the Hà Nội People's Council Nguyễn Ngọc Tuấn gives a speech at the meeting. — VNA/VNS Photo Đinh Thuận

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội People’s Council has approved 17 resolutions for the capital city's development, as its two-day meeting ended on Thursday.

The second session of the 15th-term municipal People’s Council was held both online and in-person, taking place on September 22 and 23.

The resolutions included; a five-year socio-economic development plan, a five-year medium-term public investment plan for 2021-25, developing infrastructure in suburban areas, fees for public schools in the 2021-22 school year, supportive policies for students affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and upgrading old apartment buildings in Hà Nội.

The resolutions were unanimously approved by the delegates.

Specifically, fees for studying online in public schools will be reduced by 25 per cent.

Speaking at the meeting, the chairman of the Hà Nội People's Council Nguyễn Ngọc Tuấn said that these new policies would promptly solve people’s problems, promote economic and social development, and ensure security and national defence. The resolutions play an important role in implementing the city’s political agenda, both this year and for the rest of the term.

Tuấn urged the implementation of the resolutions to ensure that tangible results could be achieved, including improving the quality of life for the city’s inhabitants.

Authorities should deploy more effective solutions to manage the pandemic, through prioritising resources on pandemic prevention and control, whilst also promoting socio-economic development.

The municipal People’s Committee and its associated groups would continue to review policies to support people and businesses in the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, said Tuấn.

Chairman of the Hà Nội People's Committee Chu Ngọc Anh said that the city has proactively adopted guidelines to manage the COVID-19 pandemic, and will adjust plans and policies to suit the developing situation. Protecting people’s health is the first and most important task at hand.

Anh affirmed the city’s determination to overcome the unprecedented difficulties COVID-19 has caused, by ensuring socio-economic development targets for this year are met to create momentum for the capital to develop in the coming years.

The Municipal People’s Committee is aware of the challenges the city will face and will make every effort to act decisively to meet the goals of the People’s Council, said Anh.

The Hà Nội People's Council will lay out detailed plans and assign responsibilities to departments, branches and localities to implement their duties effectively. — VNS