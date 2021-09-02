Hà Nội announces social distancing zonal plans

A traffic police officer checks paperwork of a motorbike driver at the checkpoint in Hà Nội on the National Day holiday on September 2. VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Tùng

HÀ NỘI – Strict, social distancing measures will continue in the capital city after September 6, as authorities announce plans to introduce a new zonal system to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Areas designated red zones, deemed to be high risk locations, will continue restrictions and will apply tighter COVID-19 prevention measures when necessary.

In orange and green zones, tighter measures than Directive 15 will be applied to organise the recovery of production and support red zones.

The decision to continue with the social distancing was made by the Standing Board of the Hà Nội Party Committee who voted unanimously on Thursday to keep the measures in place.

They came to the decision following continued COVID complications in the capital, including the emergence of a number of new cluster areas around the city that have seen a sharp increase in cases.

No details have been released as to the exact locations that will be designated red, orange or green zones.

Zonal decisions will be based on risk levels and geographical characteristics, including inner city areas with high population density, businesses, offices and service establishments.

The amount of industrial production facilities in an area, for example north of the Hồng (Red) River and agricultural production, like in the south and western regions of the city, will also be taken into consideration.

Those living in areas designated green or orange will at the very least be required to adhere to Directive 15 which requires suspension of social events, bans gatherings of 20 people or more in one place and of 10 people or more outside workplaces, schools and hospitals. A minimum distance of two meters between people in public places should be ensured.

Authorities said Directive 15 rules may be tightened, depending on individual circumstances of particular zones.

Those living in areas deemed to be a red zone, must follow Directive 16, which means no gatherings of more than two people in public and asks people to only leave home for emergencies, buying food and medicine, and working in factories, production facilities and businesses that involve “essential” goods and services.

Again, these terms are subject to change depending on how the situation develops, and could well be tightened in the future.

The city's People’s Committee will now develop a plan to zone areas while ensuring the adequate supply of goods, food, and medical equipment.

The committee agreed that local leaders would make their own decision to apply tighter measures based on the COVID-19 situation in their areas, taking responsibility for their own decisions. VNS