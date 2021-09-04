Hà Nội aims to effectively wipe out child labour

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội is striving to reduce child and juvenile labour (those between seven and 17 years old) to under 1 per cent by 2025.
It is one of the aims of a plan by the municipal people's committee targeting the period 2021-25, with a vision to 2030.
The plan aims to increase awareness, capacity and responsibility of authorities at different levels, concerned organisations, employers, community and parents in preventing child labour.
The city will give support to all children at high risk of child labour, or being sold for labour. As many as 90 per cent of children at high risk of child labour will have access to education and proper vocational training by 2025.
Hà Nội is also aiming to reach 90 per cent of teachers and workers at children sponsoring centres, 80 per cent of parents and caregivers, 85 per cent of children and 90 per cent of enterprises, especially small- and medium-enterprises, receiving enough information and education about child labour prevention.
Seventy per cent of households in trade villages will also receive training about child labour prevention.
To reach the target, the city has asked authorities at different levels to insert the targets into plans, duties, strategies and programmes for socio-economic development.
The targets will also be inserted in programmes to set up new rural living styles, welfare and poverty reduction and vocational training policies.
Authorities at different levels will work closely with each other in preventing and reducing child labour, especially in supporting those sold for labour.
The city will improve education programmes to raise community's awareness about the issue to ensure child rights.
More management and care will be given to children in poor families and employers in trade villages.
As of the end of 2019, Hà Nội had nearly 1.86 million under-16-year-olds, making up 23.2 per cent of the total city population.
Nearly 41,000 children are at high risk of child labour, but the capital city has not reported a case of illegal child labour.
In the period 2016-20, the city regularly gave education on child labour prevention, inspected child care and protection. Thanks to this, nearly 18,000 children and nearly 1,600 households with children at high risk of child labour received support. — VNS
