Vietnam’s success in curbing the coronavirus so far, while its Southeast Asia neighbours struggle, is helping the country power ahead in economic growth and attracting major funds, and foreign investors, said foreign experts on the Gulf Today newswire on January 7. Vietnam becomes an attractive destination for investors thanks to success in curbing COVID-19. Illustrative image The article quoted World Bank Country Director in Vietnam Carolyn Turk as saying that the successful management of the pandemic to date has already enabled the country to capture a larger share of global trade and foreign direct investment (FDI) during 2020. Meanwhile, Chairwoman Jareeporn Jarukornsakul of the WHA Group, a Thai logistics company which has expanded its industrial estate business in Vietnam, said costs are cheap in Vietnam and its government is very quick with investment, allowing provinces to issue their own regulations and investment incentives. Recently, the Ho Chi Minh City-based Mekong Capital said it had raised 246 million USD for its largest-ever fund – nearly 25 percent more than the original target of 200 million USD. Dominic Scriven, Chairman of the Vietnamese asset manager Dragon Capital said a combination of the country’s trade deals, more cash in the economy and political… Read full this story

Gulf Today: Vietnam powers ahead in economic growth have 311 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at September 1, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.