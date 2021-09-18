Grass-root healthcare system should prepare human resources for “new-normal”

Mr. Hai visits the hospital in Tan Phu District (Photo: SGGP) Dr. Duong Duy Khoa, chief of the concentrated isolation facility in Binh Tan District, said that the facility receives from 15 to 20 patients and discharges 15-10 patients a day.

According to Dr. Duong Duy Khoa, the hospital is currently supported by doctors and nurses from Hue Medical University and Ho Chi Minh City University of Medicine and Pharmacy.

Mr. Hai visits the isolation facility in Binh Tan District (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai said that in the past time, Ho Chi Minh City has strengthened the health system by adopting many various solutions on vaccination and medicine; hence, the southern metropolis has seen a drop in severe cases and deaths.

In his tour to the hospital in Tan Phu District, Mr. Hai highly appreciated frontline medical workers' efforts in taking care of residents and Covid-19 patients. He expected them to triumph over their problems in life to look after patients.

Mr. Hai presents gift to the isolation facility in Binh Tan District (Photo: SGGP) Moreover, the Deputy Secretary said from August 23, the Prime Minister has directed to send medical workers to Ho Chi Minh City for supporting the city's grass-roots health care facilities. Currently, Ho Chi Minh City has established more than 500 mobile medical stations which have greatly helped big hospitals.

For the long-term solution, Ho Chi Minh City must strengthen the health system, especially the grass-roots medical centers and hospitals in districts to meet dwellers' demand for medical examination and treatment.

Mr. Hai encourages an orphaned kid (Photo: SGGP) On the behalf of the city Party Committee, he presented medical equipment for the treatment of patients requiring high flow nasal cannula oxygen treatment.

On the same day, Mr. Hai visited and gave gifts to a kid who is orphaned after his parents died of Covid-19 in An Duong Vuong Street, Binh Tan District and one kid whose father passed away after catching Covid-19 in Thoai Ngoc Hau Street, Tan Phu District.

Mr. Hai encouraged them expecting that the children would try to overcome difficulties for the continued pursuit of education.

He was speaking while visiting Covid-19 isolation facility in Binh Tan District and an infirmary in Tan Phu District, giving them medical equipment on September 18.

By Dinh Ly – Translated by Anh Quan