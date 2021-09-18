Grass-root healthcare system should prepare human resources for “new-normal”

Dr. Duong Duy Khoa, chief of the concentrated isolation facility in Binh Tan District, said that the facility receives from 15 to 20 patients and discharges 15-10 patients a day.
Moreover, the Deputy Secretary said from August 23, the Prime Minister has directed to send medical workers to Ho Chi Minh City for supporting the city's grass-roots health care facilities. Currently, Ho Chi Minh City has established more than 500 mobile medical stations which have greatly helped big hospitals.
On the behalf of the city Party Committee, he presented medical equipment for the treatment of patients requiring high flow nasal cannula oxygen treatment.
By Dinh Ly – Translated by Anh Quan
