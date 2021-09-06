Govt says cancelling grocery orders placed with military amid lockdown to be punished

HCM CITY — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chinh has instructed the Minister of Public Security to penalise people cancelling orders for foods and other essential products they place with troops and volunteers who pool them to buy amid the total lockdown in many localities.
The Government Office said military and police personnel and volunteers buy and deliver foods and other stuff since people are prohibited from leaving home.
But in some places there have been cases of people cancelling orders, causing difficulties to the troops and volunteers and angering the public.
This has even been reported in the media.
Many localities have reported about people not accepting delivery or cancelling orders, turning off their phones when military and volunteers try to contact them to deliver goods, and saying they just wanted to check if it actually worked.
In order to ensure the efficiency of social distancing in HCM City, the military and police personnel have helped community-based COVID-prevention groups and volunteers shop and deliver food to people once a week from August 23.
People can register and pay for their food through support teams at their residential zones.
Needy and COVID-affected people will receive food and other essential goods.
The People's Committee has instructed the Department of Trade and Industry and large supermarket chains like Co.opmart, Lotte, Bách Hóa Xanh, and Vinmart to work with authorities in all 21 districts and Thủ Đức City to ensure distribution of goods.
According to statistics, the city's population is nearly 9.4 million, and the average daily consumption is 10,964 tonnes of rice, meat, fruits, vegetables, and processed foods. — VNS
- Pompeo in Baghdad on unannounced visit: Iraq govt source
- US backs Boeing 737 Max jets’ airworthiness amid global scrutiny
- Sajid Javid says police resources 'very important' in tackling knife crime following meeting with police chiefs
- ‘Very Difficult’ to Forecast UK’s Fate Amid Theresa May’s Brexit Debacle
- Former IRA boss says Birmingham pub bombings deaths were 'accidental'
- Supermarket worker gave groceries to people who 'couldn't afford' to pay
- Edmonton knife attacks leave schools in lockdown and residents too scared to leave their homes as cops quiz third suspect
- India bans largest political and religious group in Kashmir amid sweeping crackdown
- ‘The antidote to modern-day stress’ – Brunei tries to entice tourists amid outrage at barbaric new laws
- Venezuela's Juan Guaido says 'all options open' after soldiers set fire to aid convoys in deadly border clashes
- Calls for Corbyn to punish Chris Williamson over anti-Semitism remarks
- Unite and Govt clash over staff moves at Dr Giraldi Home
- Brexit latest news: MPs vote on government motion as Jacob Rees-Mogg says he could vote for Theresa May's Brexit deal
- McDonald's Monopoly is starting but should it be scrapped amid obesity crisis?
- Arab League summit in Tunisia to focus on Golan amid bitter rivalries
- Military coups and the death of colonialism
- Sudanese Military Asks Protesters to Clear Camp Outside Army HQs
- Edinburgh Uni gym boss sacked amid claim he said female client should be 'raped'
- Hailing revolt, US says Venezuelan trio plotted to oust Maduro
- Your reaction as Farnborough Airshow cancels public weekend
Govt says cancelling grocery orders placed with military amid lockdown to be punished have 520 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 6, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.