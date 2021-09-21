Gov’t officials congratulate Cao Dai followers on biggest festival

Nguyen Tien Trong, vice chairman of the committee, expressed his sympathies for the Cao Dai Temple's representative board over the difficulties in organizing religious activities amid the complex COVID-19 situation in HCM City.
He pledged to create favorable conditions for the representative board, dignitaries, and followers of Caodaism to practice their religion and carry out disease prevention measures.
The official appreciated the board's encouragement to their dignitaries and followers to comply with the anti-pandemic rules issued by the Government, the Health Ministry, and the HCM City administration.
Trong also applauded their active efforts to support the poor and those hit hard by the pandemic and assist frontline forces, voicing his hope that the representative board, dignitaries, and followers of Caodaism will continue engaging in charitable activities and supporting the COVID-19 fight in HCM City.
Thanking leaders of the committee for their attention, Professor Thuong Sang Thanh, head of the Cao Dai Temple's representative board in HCM City, said despite complex developments of COVID-19, Cao Dai followers still have a stable life and have seriously adhered to anti-pandemic regulations.
They have also stayed united to help pandemic-hit people, encourage their descendants to take part in voluntary programmes to assist front-line forces, and support other followers who have contracted the disease, he added.
"Hoi Yen Dieu Tri Cung" is the biggest festival of Cao Dai followers in a year. It is a great religious banquet for the Great Mother and nine female immortals of the Dieu Tri Palace (Jasper Pond Palace) held annually on the 15th day of the 8th lunar month – the Mid-autumn Festival, which falls on September 21 this year. Followers believe the banquet implies a practice that enables them to achieve their goal of liberating themselves from the cycle of birth and death. They pray for good weather, national peace, and prosperity on this occasion.
Source: VNA
