Goods arrived at Hoc Mon Wholesale Market rise again as authorities take action

Director of Hoc Mon Wholesale Market Management Company Nguyen Tien Dung confirms that after local authorities took action, trade activities at hot spots reported by the SGGP Newspaper have cooled down and are no longer as crowded as before.

Therefore, the number of vehicles and the volume of goods arrived at the wholesale market have also increased again. On the night of September 25 alone, over 50 tons of goods entered the market after three days of receiving no vehicles. To create favorable conditions for traders to do business at the market effectively and increase the volume of goods supplied to the market, the Hoc Mon Wholesale Market has been waiting for the People’s Committee of Hoc Mon District to allow the adjustment of its working hours, administer the second dose of Covid-19 vaccines for about 400 people who regularly operate at the market, and permit drivers with valid Covid-19 test certificates not to be tested again.

People who come to the market to buy goods are not required to register the license plates of their vehicles 12 hours in advance. Instead, trucks with enough papers and drivers who ensure the regulations on pandemic prevention and control will be allowed to enter the market to transport goods. Traders commit to letting drivers sit in the vehicles, and only the market workers pick up the goods, so complicated situations will not arise.

On the morning of September 26, at Binh Dien Wholesale Market in District 8, the spontaneous markets at the residential area in front of Binh Dien Wholesale Market along Nguyen Van Linh Street, especially right in front of the local checkpoint at the corner of Quan Trong Linh and Nguyen Van Linh streets, remain bustling. Trade activities still take place freely and are not checked for pandemic prevention.

At Thu Duc Wholesale Market, spontaneous markets are still swarming along the National Highway 22, the Provincial Road 43, and Ngo Chi Quoc Street in Binh Chieu Ward of Tam Binh District in Thu Duc City, especially warehouses and parking lots around the market area.

According to representatives of Binh Dien and Thu Duc wholesale markets, because the SGGP newspaper only mentioned the streets and areas around the Hoc Mon Wholesale Market and did not mention anything about these two markets, local authorities have not taken any action yet.

By Lac Phong – Translated by Gia Bao