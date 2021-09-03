Good news from Army Games 2021’s training grounds

On August 1, Vietnamese firers began the second stage of the “Sniper Frontier” event in Vietnam, including “Find what's yours,” “Shooting from a partner,” “Interaction,” and “Retreat” exercises.

According to the organizing panel of the “Sniper Frontier” event, in the “Pair competition,” two Vietnamese teams, Thang Long and Long Binh, excelled in both group and individual contents. Particularly, sniper pairs Vi Thai Binh – Le Dinh Quan and Vu Duc Huy – Nguyen Vu Phuong were placed first and second in individual form, respectively, followed by Uzbekistan’s snipers. Meanwhile, Thang Long team also ranked first in team competition.

With these achievements, the team sustained a berth in the third stage – “Team competition.” According to the rules, the top four teams from stages 1 and 2 will be qualified in group 1 and play in the “Sniper Frontier” event’s final round.

Previously, in the first stage on August 31, the two Vietnamese sniper teams also won first prize in all five shooting exercises. Vietnam also has three firers holding the first, second and third ranks, respectively.

* The referee board of the Army Games 2021 announced on September 1 that Vietnam topped the “Special Obstacle Course” stage of the “Emergency Area” event with the recorded time of 43 minutes 5 seconds, followed by teams from Russia (44 minutes 3 seconds), Belarus (47 minutes 54 seconds), Laos (65 minutes 24 seconds), and Mali (88 minutes 19 seconds). During the competition, the host Vietnam has two teams, Vietnam 1 and Vietnam 2.

The achievements encouraged the teams to attain better outcomes in the next stage with the Lao team. As a result, Vietnam 1 team crossed the finishing line first, ahead of the Lao. Meanwhile, Russia and Belarus were in a close race. Belarus’s team came up on top. In the final match of the second stage between teams from Mali and Vietnam 2, the winner was Vietnam 2 team.

* At Korla training ground, Xinjiang, the host China held a ceremony to honor winners of the "Safe Environment" event on September 1.

Individual Race, Fire Training, and Relay Race are the three stages of the competition. In the second stage, the Vietnamese Chemical Contingent performed well and bagged the silver medal.

In addition, the team also garnered other noble individual awards for their good performance in this year's competition.

On this occasion, the organizing panel also awarded the first, second, and third prizes to China, Uzbekistan, and Russia, respectively.

* Back to Russia, where the “Army of Culture” event took place, a closing ceremony was held and the first prize went to the Russian contingent. China came in second, while Belarus and Kazakhstan teams shared the third prize. The VPA's Contingent ranked fourth out of thirteen participating countries, together with other noble awards for individuals.

Especially, Vietnam came first in an online vote for the “Army of Culture” contest. At the same time, the introduction clip of the Vietnamese Art Troupe took the lead with more than 150,000 views and 26,000 likes.

Translated by Minh Anh