Golden terraces of Tả Lèng

Bảo Ngọc

Tả Lèng is known for its beautiful terraced fields that fascinate people, especially in September.

Located in Tả Lèng Commune, Tam Đường District, about 8km from the centre of Lai Châu City, Tả Lèng terraced fields attract tourists by their poetic beauty.

Tả Lèng Commune, Tam Đường District enters the rice harvest season when terraced rice fields ripen, creating beautiful yellow and green carpets. — VNA/VNS Photo Quý Trung

Completely different from the countries that share the wet rice cultivation in Southeast Asia, the terraced fields of the Vietnamese ethnic groups show people’s knowledge and behavior with natural water sources. Moreover, it is a long-standing farming method, a technique passed down through generations and the brainchild of people living in mountainous areas.

The rice variety grown on terraced fields has durable vitality, is suitable for high hill soil and drought tolerant, and adapts to cold and foggy weather in the mountains. — VNA/VNS Photo Quý Trung

Local farmers are usually busy harvesting their rice during the Autumn months. — VNA/VNS Photo Quý Trung

If other countries have to have a very complicated water pumping system to cultivate terraced fields, in Việt Nam, terraced fields are completely cultivated by hand.

The concentrated areas of terraced fields also contribute to helping the mountainous region escape from deforestation for swidden cultivation, change farming practices, and approach the wet rice civilisation.

The concentrated areas of terraced fields also contribute to helping the mountainous region change farming practices, and approach the wet rice civilization. — VNA/VNS Photo Quý Trung

With a total area of more than 30 hectares, the terraced fields at Tả Lèng stretch from the middle of the mountain down to the stream, surrounding the entire slope of Pú Phạ Mountain.

Tả Lèng terraced is located approximately 8km from the centre of Lai Châu City. — VNA/VNS Photo Quý Trung

In the "pouring-water" season, when the fields have just been plowed and flooded with water, visitors will have the opportunity to admire the sparkling fields in the sunlight, the silvery white color of the newly poured water, the yellow color of the new field surface and the green color of the early transplanted fields.

In March and April, the "green rice" season highlights the beauty of Ban flower forest on the mountainside, creating a mysterious scene.

Around September, when the "rip rice" season comes, the slopes of Pú Phạ Mountain seem to be poured with a layer of iridescent golden honey. Everywhere, there is a faint scent of new rice, the smell of fresh straw creates a special atmosphere.

Coming to Tả Lèng, in addition to the journey to explore the terraced fields around the city, visitors also have the opportunity to learn about the lives of the people and the typical cultural features of the Mông and Khơ Mú ethnic groups in the region. — VNS