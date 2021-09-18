Germany supports Vietnam with 852,480 AstraZeneca vaccine doses

The vaccine was donated to Vietnam by the German Government through the COVAX Facility, with close cooperation among the UNICEF, the World Health Organization (WHO), and the Vietnamese Government.
Guido Hildner, Germany’s ambassador to Vietnam, stated that Germany is always on Vietnam’s side in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Germany has so far contributed almost eight million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine via the COVAX mechanism. Mauritania, Tajikistan, Sudan, Uzbekistan, and Ghana, in addition to Vietnam, also received vaccines from this source.
With the new batch, Vietnam has received 12,578,110 vaccine doses via the COVAX Facility.
Translated by Chung Anh
