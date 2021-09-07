Fully vaccinated people still have to comply with social distancing regulations, 5K message: Health ministry

A police officer checks travel passes and related documents of a woman at the checkpoint near Chương Dương Bridge, Hà Nội, on September 4. — VNA/VNS Photo Phạm Kiên

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health said those who have been fully vaccinated still have to comply with anti-pandemic warnings, including social distancing and 5K messages.

In response to a proposal to allow people with two jabs of COVID-19 vaccine to travel and work like normal, minister of health Nguyễn Thanh Long said the ministry was studying the pilot project for some southern localities.

However, this still has to be implemented with the compliance of social distancing regulations, he said, emphasising that those who have been fully vaccinated can still be infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus and pass it on to others.

Deputy Minister of Health Nguyễn Trường Sơn said those who have been fully vaccinated, even if infected with COVID-19, would have milder symptoms and a lower rate of becoming seriously ill.

The death rate among people with two doses of COVID-19 vaccine would be also lower than among those who have not been vaccinated or have been given only one jab.

However, a person who has received two injections could still be infected with SARS-CoV-2 and could still infect others. “The injections do not mean that they are free to travel and do not have to follow the recommendations on pandemic prevention and control for themselves, their families and the community”, Sơn said.

Đặng Quang Tấn, Director of the Department of Preventive Medicine, Ministry of Health, added that the Ministry of Health currently had guidelines on reducing the quarantine period for people entering the country who have received full doses of COVID-19 vaccine and tested negative for SARS-CoV-2.

"Particularly for those who have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the country, due to the complicated pandemic situation, it does not mean that there is no risk of getting the virus. Therefore, these people should not be negligent but still need to comply with regulations on pandemic prevention and control, as well as comply with the 5K message," Tấn said.

In fact, a number of countries with a high rate of COVID-19 vaccine coverage have opened their borders, but after opening, the number of cases increased daily. Therefore, these countries have, again, tightened their pandemic prevention measures and extended social distancing periods.

Regarding the supply of vaccines, Minister Long said that it was expected that by the end of 2021, Việt Nam would have about 90 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine. In particular, larger amounts of vaccines than originally expected would arrive in September (more than 20 million doses).

In the immediate future, the Ministry of Health requires five localities, including HCM City, Hà Nội, Bình Dương, Long An and Đồng Nai to complete the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine for their residents before September 15.

Regarding vaccines for children, the Ministry of Health has actively worked with supply companies and will have a specific injection schedule.

Việt Nam has administered 22,012,123 doses of vaccines to date, with about 3.3 million people fully vaccinated, according to the health ministry. — VNS