Free kicks could be key to unlocking Saudi defence

Midfielder Nguyễn Quang Hải (middle) and his teammates train for the match against Saudi Arabia. Photo courtesy of VFF

RIYADH Midfielder Nguyễn Quang Hải knows getting a result in their World Cup qualifier against Saudi Arabia will be a tough ask, and Việt Nam need to take any given opportunities to grab a goal.

That's why the squad have been practising hard on dead ball situations, safe in the knowledge that goals are more likely to come from free kicks or corners.

Hải said: “Playing a strong opponent like Saudi Arabia, the Vietnamese team must show confidence and what they have practised in the past. Personally, I aim to play with 100 per cent of my ability.”

Hải himself is regarded as a free kick expert, having scored many for both club and country. He knows, dead ball situations around the box will be the best route to cause an upset.

He said that he and his teammates have prepared carefully for free kick situations.

“The Vietnamese team will play with the highest spirit," Hải added. "We hope that fans across the country will offer their support and cheer for the team.”

The temperature in Riyadh is still hot and dry and tops 40 degrees Celsius in the evening. However, the Vietnamese players have had time to acclimatise.

This is the first time Việt Nam have reached this far in World Cup qualifiers. They face Saudi Arabia on September 2 (1am, September 3 Vietnamese time).

Yesterday, Trần Quốc Tuấn, deputy chairman of the Việt Nam Football Federation (VFF) came to Saudi Arabia to accompany the team. Tuấn said right after the match, Vietnamese team will go home to prepare for the match with the Australian team at Mỹ Đình National Stadium on September 7, kick off 7pm. VNS