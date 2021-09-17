FPT to establish school for 1,000 children who lost parents to COVID-19

HÀ NỘI — Trương Gia Bình, Chairman of the FPT Board of Management decided to open a school for 1,000 children who lost their parents to COVID-19.
More than 1,500 children have become orphans due to the pandemic, according to the HCM City Department of Education and Training at the start of the 2021 – 2022 school year.
Another 10,073 students and 3,386 teachers are F0 patients.
According to Bình, the school will foster, offer education and provide for the orphans until they come of age.
As a leading technology enterprise of 40,000 employees, FPT wants to take in these children and help them grow up to be productive members of society.
"This is what we can do and must do," said Bình.
Bình said the school committed to receive 1,000 orphans and provide education for them in the next 20 years. The annual cost could reach approximately VNĐ80 billion.
The location is expected to be FPT City Đà Nẵng, where the infrastructure can accommodate both K-12 and university students to live and learn on the campus.
The school was built to help children socialise while still practise discipline and spend time on their education to grow and become talents for the country.
In the following 24 hours since the idea was formed, the company has drafted a preliminary plan covering implementation, activities, and the curriculum.
The goal is to help children complete their K-12 and university level at FPT University, and possible higher education if they wish to do so.
The spirit is allowing students to pursue whatever subject they are great at, whether it is technology, science, or art. "We want to help them explore their full potential," said Bình. — VNS
