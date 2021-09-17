Four Vietnamese digital transformation projects receive Australian funding. — VNA/VNS Photo vneconomy.vn

HÀ NỘI — The Australian Government has announced a grant of nearly A$1.4 million (around US$1 million) for four Vietnamese high-tech application projects in the field of digital transformation, through the Aus4Innovation Programme.

The funding is made within the framework of the Innovation Partnership Grants under the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade's Aus4Innovation Programme in cooperation with the Ministry of Science and Technology of Việt Nam.

The projects were selected from nearly 70 initiatives in the third round of the Aus4Innovation Partnership Grants, which is themed "Enhancing Digital Transformation".

They are projects of augmented reality to improve access to healthcare in remote areas; Smart Eye to improve sugar industry productivity; AI/IoT Technology to enhance search and rescue capacity; and AI-powered dashboard for environment ecosystem management.

Congratulating the winners, Robyn Mudie, Australian Ambassador to Việt Nam expressed delight to continue supporting initiatives that address Việt Nam's most pressing socioeconomic growth challenges.

Deputy Minister Bùi Thế Duy from the Ministry of Science and Technology said that amid COVID-19 situation, the projects selected for funding were not only practical regarding the application of advanced technologies in areas of critical need in Vietnam, they were also very meaningful in today's context.

Partnership Grants are an important part of the A$13.5 million ($9.96 million) Aus4Innovation Programme in the 2018-22 period. In 2019 and 2020, eight projects were selected for funding. — VNS